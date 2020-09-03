Select Page

Black and Hispanic Gen Xers Willing to Consider A Number of Auto Brands on the Path to Purchase

September 3, 2020 Black and Hispanic Gen Xers Willing to Consider A Number of Auto Brands on the Path to Purchase

Nielsen Number Brands Auto Consideration Set Sept2020Hispanic auto shoppers consider an average of 5.1 brands over the course of their purchase journey, making them the demographic with the highest consideration – despite demonstrating low initial brand awareness. So finds a new report [download page] from Nielsen exploring how marketers can address a gap in brand awareness among multicultural groups.

The report, based on a series of quarterly surveys, found that consumers from some multicultural groups have a below-average awareness of auto brands. Based on how many brands consumers can recall, Hispanic consumers have both the lowest aided and unaided brand awareness compared to other groups.

Asian American and Black consumers also were found to have lower auto brand awareness than non-Hispanic White consumers.

Considering that purchase decisions are strongly linked to the brands that are part of a buyer’s initial consideration set, it’s crucial that this gap in awareness is addressed by marketers.

In fact, while Black and Hispanic consumers demonstrate below-average awareness of auto brands, they include an above-average amount in their consideration set over the course of their purchase journey. Overall, Hispanics consider the highest average number of brands (5.1), with Hispanic Gen-Xers in particular over-indexing (6.3) compared to the overall average of 3.6. Black consumers, too, consider an average of 4.9 brands, with Gen-X Black consumers considering 5.7 brands on average.

Asian-American consumers, however, more closely resemble non-Hispanic White consumers in the size of their consideration set.

Notably, within 3 months of a current search, the majority of brands considered by Black or Hispanic consumers are generated by aided awareness. For these same groups, four of the six brands they end up considering at the point of purchase are brands they didn’t initially consider.

As such, compared to previous research from McKinsey that found that brands in a consumer’s initial consideration set were twice as likely to be ultimately purchased, marketers are presented with a unique opportunity to make an impression on these multicultural consumers along the course of their purchase journey.

Read the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on quarterly surveys of 6,447 US adults (18+) conducted between Q1 2018 and Q2 2019.

Related

Consumers Influenced Most by Price When Deciding on CPG Brands to Purchase How Can Brands Better Reflect Consumer Values? Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] How Do People Want Brands to Support the Racial Justice Movement? The 10 Most Valuable Global Retail Brands in 2020 2 in 3 Consumers Consider It A Risk to Give Personal Information to Companies What Are Consumers Willing to Do to Earn Loyalty Rewards Faster? Three Points B2B Sellers Should Consider to Improve Buyers’ Experiences Brands’ Business Goals on Amazon Are More Than Just Sales B2B Companies See Purpose As A Path to Success

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This