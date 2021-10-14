Select Page

Who Uses Ride-Hailing Apps?

October 14, 2021 Who Uses Ride-Hailing Apps?

MorningConsult Use Ride Hailing Apps Oct2021While the use of ride-share apps more than doubled between 2015 and 2018 (15% vs. 36%), it appears the share of people using them has remained relatively steady since then. Some 1 in 3 (32% of) US adults claim they have used a ride-hailing app, per a report [download page] from Morning Consult.

The majority of ride-hailing app users use them sparingly. While about 3 in 10 (28%) claim they use them at least once a week, more than two-fifths (45%) say they use them only a few times per year and only about one-quarter (23%) say they have used them once or twice per month.

Additionally, ride-hailing apps appear to have better reputations than they did three years ago. Whereas fewer than half (47%) of adults felt safe using these apps in 2018, some 83% report feeling at least somewhat safe using these apps today, with more than half (55%) saying they feel very safe doing so.

Here’s a look at who is using ride-hailing apps:

  • Millennials are more likely than other generations to use ride-hailing apps. Some 44% of Millennials use these services, compared to 34% of Gen Xers and 31% of Gen Z. Baby Boomers are the least likely to do so, with only one-fifth reporting having used these apps.
  • Men have used ride-hailing services at a slightly greater rate than women (34% vs. 29%).
  • There appears to be a positive correlation between usage and income: adults with annual income exceeding $100K (47%) are more likely to use ride-hailing apps than those with income of $50-100K (35%), who in turn are more likely than those with less than $50K in income (26%).

Read the full report here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 4,400 US adults aged 18 years and older.

Related

In the US, TikTok Getting More User Engagement than YouTube 3 in 10 American Adults Struggle to Use the Internet 1 in 5 US Smartphone Users Say They Have No Limits on Their Use of Apps and Services Here’s Who’s Constantly Online – and Never The State of Traditional TV: Updated With Q3 2020 Data Here’s How People Say They Discover New Music Social Networking Platforms’ User Demographics Update 2021 3 Interesting Study Findings About TikTok’s Adult User Demographics What Are Teens Spending on During the Pandemic? Which Apps Can’t Americans Live Without?

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This