Who Uses Ride-Hailing Apps?

While the use of ride-share apps more than doubled between 2015 and 2018 (15% vs. 36%), it appears the share of people using them has remained relatively steady since then. Some 1 in 3 (32% of) US adults claim they have used a ride-hailing app, per a report [download page] from Morning Consult.

The majority of ride-hailing app users use them sparingly. While about 3 in 10 (28%) claim they use them at least once a week, more than two-fifths (45%) say they use them only a few times per year and only about one-quarter (23%) say they have used them once or twice per month.

Additionally, ride-hailing apps appear to have better reputations than they did three years ago. Whereas fewer than half (47%) of adults felt safe using these apps in 2018, some 83% report feeling at least somewhat safe using these apps today, with more than half (55%) saying they feel very safe doing so.

Here’s a look at who is using ride-hailing apps:

Millennials are more likely than other generations to use ride-hailing apps. Some 44% of Millennials use these services, compared to 34% of Gen Xers and 31% of Gen Z. Baby Boomers are the least likely to do so, with only one-fifth reporting having used these apps.

Men have used ride-hailing services at a slightly greater rate than women (34% vs. 29%).

There appears to be a positive correlation between usage and income: adults with annual income exceeding $100K (47%) are more likely to use ride-hailing apps than those with income of $50-100K (35%), who in turn are more likely than those with less than $50K in income (26%).

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 4,400 US adults aged 18 years and older.