Electric Vehicle Technology Suffering from Lack of Understanding Among Auto Intenders

Most consumers say they want to do more to combat climate change, and one thing consumers can do is invest in an electric vehicle. That said, data from GfK reveals that 3 in 10 consumers who are in the market to buy or lease a new car do not understand electric vehicle (EV) technology.



Per the data, fewer than 1 in 10 (8% of) auto intenders — consumers who are planning to buy or lease a new car — say they plan to get an all-electric vehicle. Although this percentage is up from the 2% who said the same in 2016, conventional engines still make up the majority share (70%) of all US vehicle intentions.



GfK suggests that part of the hesitance to consider buying an all-electric vehicle is due to a lack of familiarity or understanding of the technology involved. This lack of understanding is most prevalent among women and those planning to purchase a non-luxury vehicle, at 38% and 32%, respectively, reporting as such. An above-average share of Gen X auto intenders and those with a household income of less than $100K also report either not understanding or having heard of EV technology.



On the other hand, those who are interested in purchasing a luxury vehicle are the least likely group to say they don’t understand EV technology. At the same time, about 4 in 10 (38% of) luxury model intenders have a high level of interest in purchasing an all-electric vehicle.



A further link that lack of understanding may be dampening intent to buy an all-electric vehicle is that individuals with little to no interest in an electric vehicle are also more likely than average to report not knowing enough about the technology. They are also more likely to not trust electric vehicles.



About the Data: Findings are based on GfK’s AutoMobility™ AutoTech Insights, which conducts more than 240,000 in-depth interviews each year.

