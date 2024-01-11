How Many Americans Are In-Market for A New Vehicle?

About half (49%) of consumers across 10 global markets are in-market for a new vehicle, according to a recent report from Kantar, though in the US, where vehicle ownership is more widespread than average, a smaller share of consumers are in-market.

Across the 10 markets studied, in-market status is highest for Gen Zers, with 63% reporting being in-market for a new vehicle, closely followed by Millennials (57%). While almost half (47%) of Gen Xers surveyed are also in the market for a new vehicle, that figure drops to fewer than 3 in 10 (29% of) Boomers.

Consumers in Brazil (72%) are most likely to report being in-market for a new vehicle, followed by those in Mexico (68%). On the other end of the spectrum, just 29% of respondents in Germany say they’re in the market for a vehicle.

Within the US, some 37% report being in-market, below the 49% average across the surveyed countries. The 63% who are out of market for a new vehicle is slightly higher than the 56% found in a recent Ipsos survey, though that research found a sizable share are delaying their shopping and waiting for some time before resuming.

Globally, among those who are in-market, most (60%) plan to make their next purchase within the next 1-2 years. That timeline is more prevalent among current car owners (68%) than non-owners (42%).

When considering a vehicle purchase, the largest share of respondents cite price (48%) as being among their important factors, ahead of reliability (34%) and cost savings on fuel and maintenance (32%). Finding the best price also influences where future auto buyers decide to shop, according to previous research.

In this latest study, the resources most used to research vehicles are car dealerships (54%), online resources (52%) and the experiences of family or friends (48%). While relatively few (22%) turn to social media influencers as one of their top resources, that figure rises to 31% among Millennials.

For more, check out the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of more than 10,000 online consumers across 10 markets: the US; UK; Germany; Brazil; China; France; India; Mexico; Singapore; and UAE.