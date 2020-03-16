New Deck: Top 20 B2B Marketing Charts of 2019

From content marketing to budgets, metrics, and processes, our collection of 2019’s top B2B marketing charts reveals some of the most important trends in the B2B marketing space from both the marketer and buyer perspective.

Head on over here to download your copy of the deck, which contains our most popular charts of the year along with associated commentary.

Thanks again for trusting us for your marketing data needs – and we wish you the best in the year ahead.

We’d also like to thank our sponsor NetLine – for their support of this deck.