Select Page

New Deck: Top B2B Marketing Charts of H1 2020

September 16, 2020 New Deck: Top B2B Marketing Charts of H1 2020

MC Top B2B Charts H1 2020 Entry ImgIt’s been a peculiar and let’s say it – in many ways forgettable – year. Like everyone, marketers have had to adapt on the fly, adopting new sales models and shifting their priorities. Although some of the charts in our new deck feature research fielded before the pandemic really struck the US, they point towards some new trends that will likely stick and highlight some other constants. So check out the most popular charts with our B2B audience during the first half of this year, with valuable data covering a range of topics including content marketing, demand generation, account-based marketing, and more.

Head on over here to download your copy of the deck. Thanks again for trusting us for your marketing data needs.

We’d also like to thank our sponsor – Activate Marketing Services – for their support of this deck. Activate’s marketing services are built on a simple premise: marketers get better prospect engagement and higher conversion when they connect directly with their target audience. Check them out here – your pipeline’s going to love them.

                              Related

                              B2B Marketers Lend Their Support to Influencer Programs Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] What’s in B2B Marketers’ Strategic Plans This Year? Marketers at B2B Firms Tout the Value of Social Media B2B Marketers Say Personalization is Harder for Them Than for B2C. Are They Right? New Deck: Top 20 B2B Marketing Charts of 2019 What’s the Number One Brand Differentiator in 2020? Super Bowl 2020 Data [Updated] Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap Are B2C Marketers Getting As Much Out of Their Content Efforts As Their B2B Counterparts?

                              Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

                              Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

                              marketing charts logo

                              Error: Please enter a valid email address

                              Error: Invalid email

                              Error: Please enter your first name

                              Error: Please enter your last name

                              Error: Please enter a username

                              Error: Please enter a password

                              Error: Please confirm your password

                              Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

                              Pin It on Pinterest

                              Share This