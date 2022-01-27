What Content Types Will Engineers Share Information For?

When making a work-related purchase, engineers spend a great deal of their buyer’s journey online. A recent report [download page] from TREW and GlobalSpec shows that 6 in 10 engineers say at least one-quarter (26%) of the buying process happens online before they choose to speak to a vendor.

A critical part of the buying process is research, and the majority (77%) of the more than 800 global engineers surveyed consider data sheets to be the most useful form of content for this part of the process. Some also say that CAD drawings (45%), product demo videos (42%) and white papers (38%) are among the most useful content types when researching to make a significant purchase for work.

When it comes to taking the time and giving up contact details in order to access data, two of those significant types of content top the list. Respondents cite white papers (37%) and CAD drawings (35%) as the types of content most likely to entice them to provide their information. These were also the top two forms of content respondents would most likely fill out a short form for last year. Nevertheless, there is still about one-fifth (17%) of engineers who say they are never willing to fill out a web form in exchange for content.

In researching a product or service to purchase for work, engineers primarily seek information from supplier or vendor websites. Others look to vendor emails or e-newsletters, with more than half (55%) of respondents subscribing to at least 3 work-related e-newsletters. The favorite element of these newsletters is in-depth technical information.

When engineers finally make contact with a salesperson at a vendor, they are most influenced to use the vendor if the sales team exhibits technical expertise, are responsive with good customer service and have innovative technology. On the other hand, they are most put off by lack of technical expertise, poor responsiveness, and too-frequent vendor contact.

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of more than 800 engineers and technical professionals around the world.