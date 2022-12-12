Are B2B Go-to-Market Teams Aligned on Common Goals?

B2B teams are sitting somewhere between “good” and “very good” when it comes to their alignment on go-to-market initiatives, according to a report [download page] from Dun & Bradstreet. Most are fairly confident that their go-to-market teams are aligned and working with shared data for a common view of accounts, per the findings.

Past research has indicated that B2B marketers’ biggest go-to-market priority is better alignment with sales. To some extent respondents to this latest survey – 600 B2B sales, marketing and data executives – feel good about their alignment, though they could improve. On the one hand, half rated the transparency of objectives/goals/strategy shared across sales, marketing and customer teams as perfect (17%) or very good (32%), but on the other hand, half rated this transparency as either just good (29%), average (19%), or bad (3%).

Likewise, there’s a fairly even split in ratings for go-to-market teams working cohesively and in harmony without finger-pointing and mistrust, with 52% saying they do this perfectly or very well, and the remaining almost-half saying they are either good, average, or bad at this. The same general pattern is witnessed for ratings of alignment of business metrics/KPIs among teams and alignment on revenue targets across sales, marketing and customer teams.

Overall, 18% share said that their sales and marketing teams are all working from the same view of data, while 20% share said they’re getting there, and 20% that they have a long way to go. The remaining respondents have yet to start aligning teams around consistent account data.

Despite this range of maturity on go-to-market alignment, virtually all (97% of) respondents consider alignment of teams very important (60%) or somewhat important (37%) to the success of their account-based marketing (ABM) programs.

The top challenge standing in the way of aligning go-to-market teams is data quality (in line with other research on this topic). Poor data quality negatively impacts go-to-market activities in a number of ways, most commonly in difficulties generating customer insights and intelligence based on analytics, and in personalizing content and messaging.

Other Survey Highlights:

The top go-to-market objective for respondents in the year ahead is to capture more first-party data.

Supply chain challenges are currently the biggest obstacle to meeting sales and marketing objectives, but respondents figure that inflation will be the biggest challenge in the year ahead.

Almost 9 in 10 respondents say that their overall business performance is still being very much (30%) or somewhat (56%) impacted by challenges attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the 64% who are currently utilizing an account-based strategy, budget is cited as the top hurdle to ABM success.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 600 marketing, sales, data, and operations leaders across the US, UK and Canada at B2B or both B2B-and-B2C companies with at least 100 employees