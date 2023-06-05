These Are the Strongest B2B Brands in the World

Microsoft holds the title of the most valuable B2B brand in the world, according to a recent report [pdf] from Brand Finance, with almost twice the brand value of its nearest challenger. However it’s not the strongest B2B brand, per the analysis.

The strongest brands list is based on Brand Finance’s “Brand Strength Index” (BSI), which “determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.”

In terms of this metric, consulting firms and Chinese companies do particularly well. Leading the way is Deloitte, with a BSI of 91.3 (on a 100-point scale), which not only puts it tops among B2B companies but 4th among all US brands. Deloitte is also the 10th-most valuable B2B brand in the world and one of only two to earn a AAA+ rating from Brand Finance.

Deloitte is followed by EY (89.9), with PwC in 4th (88.8) and accenture in 6th (87.8).

Rounding out the top 10 are Chinese utilities and banks: State Grid Corporation of China (an electric utility corporation – #7); Bank of China (#8); Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC – #9); and China Construction Bank (#10).

Most Valuable B2B Brands

The brand value of the 100 most valuable B2B brands is estimated to be $2 billion. However, B2B brands only contribute 12% of their companies’ total $17 trillion in business value, whereas B2C brands account for 17% of their businesses’ total value. Closing this gap, Brand Finance says, would count for an additional $0.9 trillion in brand value for B2B brands. The difference brings to mind recent research in which a majority of B2B brand marketers said their companies were spending less than one-third of their marketing budgets on brand-building.

In terms of ratio of brand value to enterprise value, Germany’s Allianz Group is at the top (57%). The insurance giant, coupled with China Mobile (56%) are the only among the top 100 where brand value is a majority of enterprise value. On the other end of the spectrum, UAE oil & gas company ADNOC has a brand value that is worth just 2% of its enterprise value.

Microsoft contributes a significant chunk of the top 100 brands’ overall $2 trillion in value with its leading brand value of $137.5 billion. That’s almost double that of the next-most valuable B2B brand, Amazon ($70.6 billion). While Amazon is mostly thought of as a B2C brand, about one-quarter (24%) of its total brand value is attributed to B2B services, with that figure enough to vault it to the second spot among all B2B brands. Brand Finance notes that “Amazon’s B2B services include Amazon Business, Amazon Advertising, Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), Amazon Payments, Amazon Connect, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).”

In fact, only about one-third (32) of the top 100 B2B brands by brand value are pure-play B2B companies, with the remainder having some portion of their value attributed to B2C. That includes Samsung, which ranked 10th on the list with B2B brand value of $35.6 billion.

Overall, Banking is the largest sector in the B2B list, with the most number of brands in the top 100 (17) and the largest combined brand value ($325.7 billion). Other categories that feature prominently include Technology, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Energy.

The US contributes the largest amount of brands in the top 100 (41), followed by China (23). No other country has more than 5 brands in the top 100.

For more, including detailed methodology, check out the full report here [pdf].