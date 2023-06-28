In Bid to Improve CX, B2B Marketers Look to Expand Their Retention Strategies

Improving customer experience is the top challenge for B2B marketers this year, taking over from delivering quality leads, which was the leading challenge last year, according to a study [download page] from Wpromote and Ascend2. In seeking to improve the customer experience, the B2B marketers surveyed are primarily looking to expand their retention strategies to current customers.

In this year’s survey, 43% cited this as a priority, up from 40% in last year’s survey and making it the top priority for improving customer experience. This aligns with recent research, which has shown that customer marketing is a key priority for B2B marketers this year, and comes as the survey results also show that B2B marketers more focused on profitability than growth.

Beyond retention, almost 4 in 10 (39% of) B2B marketers will be investing in new creative and content in order to improve CX, though slightly fewer are prioritizing this relative to last year. An equal 39% will be looking to align teams and tactics to create a seamless brand experience, with this emerging as a slightly greater focus this year than last.

Notably, more than one quarter will be implementing or optimizing artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives to improve their CX. Indeed, when considering areas for investment in AI in the next two years, personalizing the customer experience is atop the list, slightly ahead of content generation. Other areas for which B2B marketers will be considering investment in AI in the next couple of years include automated customer interactions, customer service functions, and building ad creative.

Not all are optimistic about AI’s use, though. While two-thirds share of respondents attach positive feelings to AI, such as “excited” (26%), “hopeful” (34%) and “relieved” (7%), the remaining third describe their feelings about AI as either “apprehensive” (16%), “indifferent” (12%), or “terrified” (5%).

Nonetheless, almost 8 in 10 B2B marketers expect to incorporate more AI into their overall strategy and tech stack in the coming year, per the report. As regards tech stacks, almost 3 in 4 expect an increase in their budget dedicated to martech in the coming year. The largest companies ($500 million+) are the most likely to be “significantly” increasing their martech budgets, with more than twice the proportion of the smallest companies (<$10M) saying that’s the case (27% and 12%, respectively). However, the largest companies are also the most apt to be saying that their martech budgets will be either staying the same or decreasing to some extent (29%).

Overall, 7 in 10 respondents expect their overall digital marketing budget to increase in the year ahead, including almost one in five who expect a significant increase. With marketers in general facing pressure to “do more with less,” respondents will be looking to prove the value of their spending. This will prove to be a tall task, as measuring and proving ROI is one of their top challenges this year, and 85% report struggling to connect marketing performance to business outcomes.

About the Data: The results are based on an April survey of 348 B2B marketers representing US businesses with at least 50 employees.