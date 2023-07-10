B2B Marketers Tout Social Media’s Influence in the Buyer Journey

B2B marketers are increasingly reporting the effectiveness of social media for driving revenue, according to a recent study [download page] from Wpromote in partnership with Ascend2. Six in 10 respondents to the survey cited social media as being among the most effective digital marketing channels at driving revenue, up from 50% last year and 57% the year before.

The results come on the heels of other research finding that buyers are increasingly turning to social media posts to research and evaluate suppliers and are checking mentions on social media for third-party validation of vendors.

Returning to this latest report, more respondents cited social media than any other digital marketing channel in terms of effectiveness in driving revenue. Next up was content marketing (49%), followed by email (45%), display advertising (36%) and paid search (32%). Notably, while paid search’s impact is more recognized this year than last year (28%) and the year prior (27%), fewer this year are pointing to organic search as influential in driving revenue (23%, down from 26% last year).

Finally, streaming TV appears to be on the up, with 23% citing its impact, up from 16% a couple of years ago.

When asked specifically about the tactics that contribute most to achieving top-of-funnel goals, respondents again cited social media (50%) first, followed by email (43%) and in-person/live events (34%). Some three in 10 indicated that video is effective for top-of-funnel goals, with the same proportion also tabbing interactive content and influencer marketing.

Moving to bottom-of-funnel goals, and social media again tops the list (46%), with email (40%) the other leader. Paid media (30%) and in-person/live events (30%) follow and direct mail (28%) rounds out the top 5, with this latter channel ranking higher for bottom- than top-of-funnel goals.

Compared to last year, there’s significantly more enthusiasm around social media’s role in driving bottom-of-funnel objectives, with the 46% citing the channel this year being up from 36% last year, representing the biggest hike of any of the channels measured.

Not surprisingly, then, social media is poised for budget growth: some 56% say their social media budgets will increase this year, making this the area with the most consensus around budget growth. It’s followed by content marketing (52%), with fewer (34%) expecting to spend more on streaming TV.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on an April survey of 348 B2B marketers representing US businesses with at least 50 employees.