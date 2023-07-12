B2B Marketers Outline Their Biggest Challenges

The B2B buying journey is changing, with most B2B marketers believing that customers are spending more time researching products and services online before making purchasing decisions, according to a report [download page] from Winterberry Group in association with the ANA and Anteriad.

Indeed, research has found that B2B buyers are including more brands in their consideration set during the purchase journey and are reporting that the length of their buying cycle for large purchases has increased.

This latest survey of around 200 B2B marketers in the US and Europe also finds a majority (54%) agreeing that social media has become an increasingly important source of information for customers, while 44% believe that peer reviews and user-generated content are playing a greater role in the purchasing decision-making process. Separate studies have revealed that buyers are increasingly turning to social media posts to research and evaluate suppliers and are checking mentions on social media for third-party validation of vendors.

Meanwhile, half of the B2B marketers surveyed indicate that customers now expect and are more likely to engage with brands that produce high-quality and engaging content. As regards content, key priorities for respondents include developing content that is optimized for search engines, blogs, and whitepapers and developing content that is tailored to the specific needs and preferences of the target audience.

Identifying and reaching that audience can be problematic, though. When asked about their biggest challenges over the coming 3 years, the largest proportion of respondents pointed to difficulties in identifying and targeting the right audience for B2B marketing campaigns. This is an area in which the use of intent data has reportedly been helpful.

Beyond audience targeting, other key challenges cited by the B2B marketers surveyed include the need to balance digital and traditional marketing channels, data privacy regulations and concerns, increased competition within the industry, and changes in consumer behavior and preferences. Somewhat surprisingly, fewer point to rapid changes in technology and marketing automation as being among their biggest coming challenges.

That’s despite respondents already needing to manage a fairly complex technology infrastructure. This is particularly the case for large companies ($5 billion or more in revenue): 38% of respondents from companies of this size say they use at least 10 tools. In order to deal with their stacks, a majority (62%) of respondents overall say they’re using one or multiple vendors/external providers to manage all of their B2B marketing technology.

Other Survey Highlights:

Respondents in the US are much more likely to be using social media marketing than those in Europe (59% and 43%, respectively), with influencer marketing also more popular among B2B marketers in the US than Europe (39% and 31%, respectively).

Fully 94% of respondents have either fully (48%) or partially (46%) integrated their omni-channel marketing efforts.

Data and privacy concerns are considered the leading obstacle to integrated omni-channel marketing.

Some 29% say their marketing department is fully aligned with the sales organization, while an additional 56% say it’s mostly aligned.

The top gaps in marketing and sales alignment are differences in metrics or KPIs used to measure success and insufficient training or resources for sales teams to effectively leverage marketing materials.

About the Data: The results are based on a March survey of 204 experienced B2B marketers across the US (50% share), UK (20%), Germany (17%) and France (13%).