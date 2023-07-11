US B2B Marketing and Advertising Spend Set to Outpace Pre-Pandemic Levels This Year

US B2B marketing and advertising spending (“B2B media spend”) is expected to grow by 7.6% this year to exceed $50 billion, reaching $53.7 billion in the aggregate, as a shift from offline to online spending continues to take shape, according to a report [download page] from Winterberry Group in association with the ANA and Anteriad.

That will complete a recovery from the drastic hit that B2B media budgets took during the pandemic, when they fell from $50.4 billion in 2019 to just $34.6 billion in 2020.

Looking further ahead, the report calls for B2B marketing and advertising budgets to grow by roughly 10% in both 2024 and 2025, before a slowdown in growth in 2026. Nonetheless, at that point, B2B media spending will have reached almost $70 (69.3) billion, roughly double the figure from 2020.

The report highlights a “fundamental shift in the approach to sales and marketing” that occurred as a result of the pandemic. As in-person events and interactions were curtailed and e-commerce was increasingly adopted, the B2B customer journey became more hybrid in nature and B2B budgets shifted more from offline to online spend. Consider that the B2B trade show market isn’t forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels for several years yet, while buyers’ research is increasingly being conducted on social media and other digital channels.

Per the Winterberry Group report data, online spend accounted for about one-seventh (14.1%) share of B2B marketing and advertising spend in 2019. By the end of last year, that share had leapt to almost one-third (31.7%), and by the end of the forecast period, in 2026, online spending is forecast to account for close to two-fifth (38.8%) share of all B2B media spend. Indeed, B2B online marketing and advertising spending is forecast to be almost 4 times higher in 2026 ($26.9 billion) than it was in 2019 ($7.1 billion).

With a 2022-2026 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) almost triple that of offline spending (14.1% and 5.6%, respectively), B2B online media spend should only continue to close the gap in the years to come.

