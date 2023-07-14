Which Marketing Tactics Are in the Cards for B2B Firms Over the Next Year?

In-person events and thought leadership are considered to be the most effective B2B marketing channels, according to a recent report [pdf] from LinkedIn and Ipsos. These are also among the top channels that B2B marketing leaders are seeking to use in the next year, per the report’s findings.

Six in 10 B2B marketing leaders surveyed plan to use in-person events in the next year, with this tactic most popular among respondents in the Latin American region (66%). Close behind, 59% of respondents globally plan to use video as a marketing tactic, including a high of 64% in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. The only other tactic that a majority plan to use is thought leadership, with 57% of marketing leaders surveyed expecting to leverage this over the next year. In a prior survey, 55% of B2B buyers said that during an economic downturn, it’s more important than ever for non-critical providers to produce high-quality thought leadership if they want to win their business.

On the other end of the spectrum, while there’s some evidence that podcasts are becoming a more popular thought leadership medium in B2B, fewer than 4 in 10 (36%) B2B marketing leaders surveyed said they would be using them in the next year.

Meanwhile, about 1 in 4 (26%) pointed to generative AI as a tactic that they would use. Among users of these various tactics, generative AI had the most enthusiasm: 81% of B2B marketing leaders who currently use generative AI said they would increase its use in the next year. That beat out bullishness among users of thought leadership (71% to increase use) and video (67% to increase use), among others. The most modest outlooks were for digital events and hybrid events: in each case, slightly fewer than half (48%) of current users of these event types said they would increase their use of them in the next year.

Overall, three-quarters of B2B marketing leaders are likely to use or continue using generative AI to promote their business when AI-driven advertising opportunities become available, and 62% feel that they have a good understanding of how to promote their business using generative AI in marketing campaigns.

B2B marketing use cases for generative AI are generally centered around increasing efficiency to enable focus on higher-value work and generating more content in less time. Respondents also see uses this year and next in creating optimized and engaging content that resonates with target audiences, building more creative campaigns, and gaining competitive advantages.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 1,954 B2B marketing leaders and CFOs from various industries. The data referencing B2B marketing leaders refers specifically to CMOs and senior marketers, who represented 81% of the sample.