The US B2B Media Market is Forecast to Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels This Year

The US B2B media market suffered an almost 20% drop in value between 2019 and 2020, but is forecast to fully recover from the pandemic this year, according to a forecast from PwC (subscription required). This market – composed of Business Information, Trade Magazines, and Trade Shows – is powered by the Business Information segment, but the fastest growth will be experienced by the Trade Show market in the next few years.

Overall, the B2B media market grew by 14.4% last year to $81.2 billion, and is forecast to grow by another 4.7% this year to just over $85 billion, surpassing the pre-pandemic 2019 total of $82.1 billion. With a 2022-2027 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.35%, the market as a whole is predicted to end the forecast period in 2027 with a value of $91.2 billion. This is less than last year’s forecast, which called for the market (excluding professional books, as this year’s forecast does) to reach $92.8 billion in 2026.

Indeed, PwC sees a coming deceleration of the US B2B market’s growth rate in the coming years, which it attributes to “pent-up demand from the pandemic-affected phase dissipating… but also the normalization of activity in B2B industries, namely the trade shows segment, the category that was by far the most negatively affected by government lockdown measures.”

As regards the trade show segment, while it will be the fastest-growing segment of the B2B market during the forecast period, it will fail to recover to its pre-pandemic levels, according to this forecast. Still, with virtually all B2B exhibitions are going ahead as planned now, the market has shown growth in the past couple of years. Last year, it expanded by more than 56% to exceed $10 billion ($10.17), per the report, though that remains about two-thirds of the pre-pandemic level ($15.55 billion). With a 7.67% CAGR from 2022-2027, the trade show market in the US will near $15 billion ($14.715) in 2027. However, it is expected to grow by just 2.9% in 2027, given the aforementioned normalization.

As for the business information market, which was much less impacted by the pandemic, the report shows that it grew by more than 10% last year to reach almost $65.7 billion, easily exceeding 2019’s mark of $60.89 billion. This market is predicted to show smaller growth in the coming years, up by 3.3% this year to $67.87 billion and registering a 2022-2027 CAGR of 1.68%, reaching $71.41 billion in 2027.

Finally, the trade magazine market will decline at a CAGR of almost -1% through the 2022-2027 period, as a small overall increase in circulation revenues fails to offset the drop in trade magazine advertising (CAGR of -2.18%). With respect to trade magazine advertising, having surpassed print advertising revenues in 2020, digital ad spend in B2B trade magazines is expected to be almost $2.25 billion this year, compared to print’s $1.25 billion. And while digital has a projected 2022-2027 CAGR of 1.91%, print will see a CAGR of -10.47%.