B2B Buyers More Thoroughly Evaluating Purchases

Marketers are beginning to question marketing technology investment ROI, and in line with that, recent research [download page] from Demand Gen Report in partnership with Vidyard notes that B2B “buyers are focusing more on the value of a purchase and thoroughly researching solutions before making a decision.”

Indeed, among newly added processes for buyers, the report finds that almost 4 in 10 (38%) are conducting a more detailed ROI analysis, while close to one-third (31%) are spending more time researching purchase decisions.

Meanwhile, about 1 in 4 are spending more time using social media to research vendors and solutions (24%) and relying more on peer recommendations/review sites (23%). This aligns with other research indicating that buyers are increasingly turning to social media posts to research and evaluate suppliers and are checking mentions on social media for third-party validation of vendors.

Of note, about one-quarter of B2B buyers say that they’ve altered their decision timelines based on changing business needs and priorities. How that timeline has changed isn’t clear, though. Separately, some 31% said that they’ve had to delay potential purchases due to budget freezes, while almost as many (29%) remark that they’ve escalated some purchases due to changing needs.

During the research process, the study reveals that the resources most apt to be used include web search, vendor websites, insights from industry experts/analysts, and outreach from vendor sales reps. As regards vendor websites, buyers want easy access to pricing and competitive information, relevant content that speaks directly to their company, and communication that speaks directly to and demonstrates expertise around the needs of their industry.

Indeed, content continues to be a key aspect influencing decisions: 81% of buyers said that content had a significant impact on their buying decisions. And when asked their top reasons for selecting the winning vendor, the provision of higher quality content ranked 3rd on the list, behind only vendors demonstrating a stronger knowledge of the company and its needs and vendors demonstrating a stronger knowledge of the solution area and business landscape.

The report also details some interesting findings around advertising: some 44% of the buyers surveyed said that ads positively impacted their view of a company, up from 33% in last year’s survey. There is somewhat of a generational gap: 54% of Millennial and Gen Z buyers were positively influenced by ads, compared to 36% of Boomers and Gen Xers. This extends to ad types, with younger generations more likely than their older counterparts to be influenced by social media ads (54% and 40%, respectively) and connected TV (CTV) ads (22% and 18%, respectively). By contrast, older generation were more apt to be influenced by banner ads on digital publications/websites (26% vs. 14%).

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of almost 300 B2B buyers with roles in marketing, IT, operations, sales, finance and more. Some 40% of respondents are at companies with at least $100 million in annual revenues.