Improving Conversion Rates Continues to be the Top B2B Revenue Marketing Priority

Fully 85% of B2B marketers believe that their revenue marketing priorities are aligned with the short- and long-term goals of their business, according to the 6th annual Revenue Marketing B2B Benchmark Report from Demand Spring. But what exactly are those priorities? As with last year’s study, this latest research indicates that improving conversion rates remains the top revenue marketing priority.

Based on a survey of 100 B2B marketers in North America, 97% of whom report familiarity with the term “revenue marketing,” and 65% of whom rate their revenue marketing maturity as “moderate” or “very mature,” the study finds that improving lead/account conversion rates is the most widely shared priority, by about two-thirds (66%) of respondents. Previous research suggests that ways in which they may do so could center on improving lead quality and nurturing, improving pipeline analysis, and understanding which leads/accounts are converting into pipeline.

Meanwhile, close behind conversion improvements, some 64% of respondents to Demand Spring’s survey are focused on generating demand to acquire new customers. On a related note, prior research from Activate has revealed that three-quarters of B2B demand gen marketers feel that in the future they will need to reach buyers earlier and before they are in-market.

Another common priority among respondents this year is improving the ability to measure and analyzing marketing impact, as cited by 62% of respondents. A little further behind, close to half are prioritizing aligning content to the entirety of the customer lifecycle (49%) and optimizing the marketing technology stack (47%).

Standing in their way are a variety of obstacles: the biggest challenge to revenue marketing success is marketing and sales alignment (38%). An earlier study found that the top gaps in marketing and sales alignment for B2B marketers are differences in metrics or KPIs used to measure success, and insufficient training or resources for sales teams to effectively leverage marketing materials.

Marketing’s Impact on Pipeline and Sales

Not surprisingly, the primary metric on which B2B organizations are measured is revenue sourced. The analysts note that with three-quarters of respondents reporting responsibility for initiating pipeline, this further validates “the recognition of marketing as a growth and revenue function within the organization.” In fact, among those responsible for initiating pipeline, about one-third (32%) say they’re responsible for initiating more than 40% of pipeline, marking a large increase from last year’s study.

Additionally, 57% say they are measured by the sales pipeline they initiate, though this is down from the previous edition of the survey. Fully 3 in 10 (30%) of these respondents say their target is the majority of sales pipeline influenced, though most commonly, they are responsible for 25-50% of sales pipeline (43% share).

Encouragingly, almost three-quarters (73%) claim to be meeting their targets, even though only 1 in 8 (12% share) report that marketing is able to demonstrate its contribution to pipeline and revenue across all of its revenue marketing investments.

Other Highlights

A plurality (47% share) of marketers say that they use 4-6 tools in their tech stack, though 17% share are using at least 7.

The most common marketing automation platform capabilities used by respondents are lead source and campaign tracking (55%), lead scoring (54%), and lead nurturing (54%).

The most common uses of artificial intelligence (AI) by respondents are for predictive modeling, content curation and creation, conversational marketing, and data intelligence.

Almost two-thirds (66%) are implementing account-based marketing (ABM) programs, and the most popular approach is one-to-few ABM.

Two-thirds are realizing ROI from their ABM efforts, and the top ABM metric used is pipeline generated and/or influenced.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 100 B2B marketers across North America.