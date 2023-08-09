2022 Business Video Completion Rates and Other Benchmarks

Almost three-quarters of businesses use video marketing as a part of their overall sales and marketing strategy, according to recent research, most commonly to increase engagement. But do viewers find business videos to be engaging? The latest report [download page] from Vidyard looks at video completion rates for business-related videos, as well as other video benchmarks.

Video Length

The average length of business-related videos on Vidyard’s platform continues to increase, from 4 minutes in 2019 to just over 6 minutes in 2020, almost 10 minutes (9:58) in 2021, and a full 15 minutes and 31 seconds last year. That said, the majority (60%) of videos produced for business purposes (such as to support sales, marketing and communication efforts) are 2 minutes or less in length, with 35% being up to one minute long and another 25% being 1-2 minutes long.

In fact, while the average length of videos on the platform has risen, the distribution of video length has trended towards shorter videos, with Vidyard reporting a rise in the share of all videos up to 10 minutes long and a decrease in the share of all longer than that. The biggest changes have been an increase in the share of videos 2-4 minutes long and a fall in the share that are more than 20 minutes long.

Video Engagement

Vidyard recommends that businesses keep their videos under 2 minutes long (although of course that wouldn’t work for something like a webinar). That’s because there’s a sharp fall in engagement rates as videos lengthen, and in fact videos longer than 2 minutes generally saw flat or decreasing completion rates last year compared to the year before.

As such, completion rates were highest for videos of 1 minute or less (66%, up from 62%), with completion rates also averaging over 50% for videos of 1-2 minutes (56%, flat from last year). Half (50%) of viewers completed videos of 2-10 minutes in length, down from 55% the previous year. The completion rate for videos of 20 minutes and longer was 22%, down from 26% in 2021.

Other Business Video Benchmarks

Beyond length and completion rates, the study offers other benchmarks for business-related videos on Vidyard’s platform in 2022. Here is a selection of those results.

Business-related video creation grew by 29% year-over-year on Vidyard’s platform, with 72% of those videos being user-generated (meaning that they were created using Vidyard’s video creation tools).

The number of videos published by businesses varied markedly. The most prolific industries were Financial Services (average of 934 videos per business) and High Tech (917), while Communications businesses produced the fewest (103).

Companies with more than 5,000 employees published an average of 1,779 videos in 2022 (up by 55% from 2021), while those with 601-5,000 employees published 1,211, upping their output by 22%. Smaller companies (600 or fewer) created substantially fewer videos: those with 0-30 employees published an average of 310 videos.

Product demo videos (47%) are the most common type of produced video that marketers have already invested in, followed by explainers (35%), recorded webinars (33%) and how-to videos (31%).

Download the full report here.

About the Data: The information for the report was collected from anonymized video creation data from a sample of Vidyard customers, representing 1.778 million videos. The data encompasses the time period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.