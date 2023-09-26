Marketplaces Gain Foothold with US B2B Buyers

B2B buyers have been integrating digital self-serve into their research, supplier evaluations, and ordering in recent years, making e-commerce a critical channel for B2B suppliers. And yet, while supplier websites and apps are a top purchase channel for buyers, online marketplaces are also squarely in the mix, according to research [download page] from BigCommerce.

In surveying more than 1,000 employed adults in the US, UK, and Australia who make purchasing decisions for their businesses, the research found that internet search results are the leading way by which buyers typically discover products in each country.

Unlike in the UK and Australia, online marketplaces such as Amazon play a particularly large role for buyers in the US. Half (50%) of the survey’s US respondents reported typically discovering products via such marketplaces, making this the second-leading channel for product discovery among this group.

What’s true is that B2B buyers are also making use of these marketplaces to make their purchases. Supplier websites and apps remain the top channel for purchases, by roughly three-quarters of respondents in each country, but B2B marketplaces also prove popular. Once again, respondents in the US lead the way, with almost two-thirds (65%) reporting having used a B2B marketplace to make a purchase for their business in the past year. Among these respondents, Amazon Business was the leading marketplace used, by 57%, with Walmart Business also seeing considerable use (39%).

The appeal of marketplaces could be partly the result of their ratings and reviews, which play an important role in purchase decisions. Separately, respondents reported that customer ratings and reviews have the biggest impact on how they make purchase decisions for their business, ahead of promotions and marketing and peer recommendations.

Meanwhile, when shopping online, the biggest pain points experienced by buyers are inaccurate pricing and shipping options, slow website load times, and difficulties contacting customer support. While pricing information is often a sore point, the most important feature for online purchasing experiences is detailed product information, per the report. The visibility of product features has also been cited as a key customer experience challenge for supplier websites in the past.

Finally, when it comes to checking out, buyers most appreciate total price display and multiple shipping options, and are most apt to abandon their carts due to technical issues and lack of secure checkout.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 1,006 employed adults in the US (508), UK (261) and Australia (237) with the authority to make purchases on behalf of their business and who have made purchases at least more than twice a year. Almost two-thirds (65%) reported typically making purchases online for their business either everyday or a few times per week.