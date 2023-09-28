B2B Marketing Managers See Customer-Centricity as Path to Maximized Budgets

B2B marketing managers are allocating budgets to a variety of online and offline channels, and more than half have enjoyed a budget increase this year, according to a survey from B2B Reviews. Even so, limited resources are easily the top challenge faced by B2B marketing managers when allocating the budget, per the results.

As such, marketers are constantly seeking ways to maximize their budgets. Two main ways of doing so stand out in the research: focusing efforts on customer needs (47%) and relying on data to make decisions (45%). Those two efforts can also go hand in hand, as data-driven decision-making can improve the customer experience.

Just as a reliance on data and strong customer focus can help wring the most out of strained resources, so is there one particular factor that can help maximize ROI, per the survey’s respondents. The most effective strategy as cited by the B2B marketing managers surveyed is to determine the target audience. It’s not that easy, though: separate research has shown that difficulty identifying and targeting the right audience for B2B marketing campaigns is perceived to be the top challenge for B2B marketers over the coming 3 years.

This is an area, however, in which artificial intelligence (AI) might be able to help, as marketers believe that generative AI will transform how they create groups or segments for marketing campaigns. They also see behavioral segmentation as a key application for AI and machine learning. Although relatively few (31% of) marketing managers surveyed by B2B Reviews say that their budgets include an allocation for AI, the report also finds a strong degree of budget allocation increases for this purpose. Additionally, AI was tabbed by respondents as one of the most effective tactics to reach target audiences.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 230 marketing managers in the B2B industry.