B2B Buyers Are Frequent Online Shoppers, Come to Supplier Sites Prepared

B2B e-commerce is on the rise, projected by Forrester Research to reach almost one-quarter (24%) of total US B2B sales in 2027, up from 17% in 2022. In fact, B2B buyers shop online very frequently, according to a survey from Digital Commerce 360 and Forrester Research.

The majority (53%) of the 150 B2B buyers surveyed report that their company purchases products and/or services online at least daily, including close to one-third (32%) who do so several times a day. By comparison, only about one-quarter (24%) buy products and/or services online on less than a weekly basis.

B2B buyers typically arrive at sellers online prepared: few (11%) say they do no pre-purchase research online before visiting a seller online to make a purchase. Instead, most (55%) have completed either all (19%), nearly all (18%), or significant (18%) pre-purchase research online.

The research indicates that common destinations for B2B buyers to do their homework pre-purchase include manufacturer’s e-commerce sites (57%), consumer sites (45%), Amazon Business (43%), search engines (40%), and distributor e-commerce sites (33%).

A separate recent study found that internet search results are the leading way by which B2B buyers typically discover products, followed by online marketplaces, product catalogs, and industry associations.

With the ascent of B2B e-commerce, sellers need to provide an exceptional customer experience. While past research suggests that it has been common for B2B buyers to encounter customer experience challenges when buying online at supplier websites, this latest report finds that there’s a solid degree of satisfaction. When asked how they would grade the overall experience researching and buying from B2B sites the last few times they made online purchases for their business, more than one-third (36%) of respondents graded their experience an A.

