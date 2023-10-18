Which Core B2B Marketing Responsibilities Have Most Increased in Importance?

B2B marketers have been pushing for improved lead quality more than increased quantity for some time now, and recent survey results [download page] from EssenceMediacom confirm that B2B marketers at Fortune 500 companies believe that the importance of lead quality has grown more in recent times than the importance of lead gen volume.

But the core marketing responsibility that B2B senior marketing leaders believe has increased the most is analytics & performance measurement. On a scale of -100 (“very much decreased”) to +100 (“very much increased”), respondents averaged a score of 57 for the topic of analytics and performance measurement.

That makes sense in an environment where close to half of B2B CMOs say they’re coming under increased pressure from CFOs to prove the value of marketing. Indeed, when Fortune 500 marketing leaders in the EssenceMediacom report were asked about the core responsibilities of marketing leaders and teams that have risen in importance, 57% cited business results (e.g. sales, revenue, margin, market share, ROI), while more than 4 in 10 (43%) pointed to proving the effectiveness of marketing investment to marketing metrics (ROMI). Additionally, more than half of respondents (57%) said that “proving ROI” is a top-3 challenge.

Those challenges are presumably more acutely felt given the expansion of B2B budgets in recent years. Fully 7 in 10 said that their marketing budget has grown over the past 3 years, including more than 4 in 10 (42%) for whom budgets have climbed by more than 10%.

Three-quarters of respondents with expanding budgets say that incremental dollars have been allocated to data and technology, which the analysts say “has created more opportunities for CMOs, but has also added complexity to their roles.” In fact, among marketing leaders who said their role has become more complex, a leading 37% share said that the increase in data and tech complexity was the driver of the increase in complexity.

Other Survey Highlights:

More than 6 in 10 B2B marketing leaders report a shift from a sales-owned to a marketing-owned customer relationship.

8 in 10 respondents said that customer centricity has become “much more” or “more” important to their organization over the past 2-3 years.

Customer-centricity is separately tabbed as the #1 macro shift driving B2B marketing today vs. in the past, ahead of changing buyer profiles, the increase in tools and technology, and digital-led business/sales models.

Almost 9 in 10 marketing leaders surveyed said their role has become “more” or “much more” complex.

6 in 10 identified Customer Experience Mapping and Personalization as priority initiatives for their organization, while fewer than half as many prioritize team structures aligned to customer needs (rather than lines of business or marketing channels).

Artificial intelligence (AI) is most commonly being leveraged in B2B marketing approaches for content creation (60%), followed by chatbots/virtual assistants (48%), automation of repetitive tasks (44%) and personalization of content (38%).

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a July-August global survey of 188 Fortune 500 senior marketing leaders who spent at least 40% of their focus on B2B marketing, worked at companies with at least $250 million in revenue, and came from a wide range of industries.