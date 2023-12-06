B2B Influencer Marketing Is on the Rise

Three-quarters of B2B decision-makers around the world currently use influencer marketing, and among those, more than 9 in 10 (93%) are planning to expand their use of influencers, according to recent research [download page] from Ogilvy. Another new piece of research [download page], this time from Ascend2 in partnership with TopRank Marketing, indicates that influencer marketing is now a part of the marketing mix for 85% of B2B mid-market and enterprise brands surveyed in the US.

Indeed, B2B marketers are moving along in their maturity, per the latest report: while 15% are beginning their influencer journey, roughly half (48%) have reached a moderate stage, and almost one-quarter (23%) can lay claim to expert status.

The biggest payoffs from having an influencer marketing strategy in place are increased sales revenue and improved brand reputation, per the results. That tracks with the Ogilvy study, in which respondents were most likely to say that increased awareness of brand and increased sales or ROI were the positive impacts they achieved from using a B2B influencer. That survey also found two-thirds of respondents saying that their B2B influencer campaigns had more impact on their marketing performance than their brand only marketing.

Returning to the Ascend2 and TopRank Marketing study, the results indicate that customers are the most commonly-used type of influencer, while those at moderate maturity levels are more likely than beginners to report using professional influencers and prospects. (The Ogilvy survey also suggests that employees could be useful, as 89% of C-suite marketers recognize that “using employees as influencers holds immense value for their businesses when integrating them into marketing strategies as a free, informed and impassioned influencer.”)

When choosing an influencer, there are certain qualities that stand out. The most commonly-cited important qualities by the B2B brands surveyed by Ascend2 are that the audience sees them as trustworthy and that they have a relevant audience/network. Close behind, B2B brands are also looking at the influencers’ professional credentials, the size of their audience/network, and their subject matter expertise.

Getting it right isn’t always easy: more than half (53%) of the respondents said that identifying, qualifying and engaging with ideal influencers is a challenge of their program. Others pointed to measuring and reporting results (46%) as a challenge, as well as to collaborating with influencers and creating content (40%) and creating and documenting an integrated strategy (38%).

Artificial intelligence (AI) could prove to be a useful tool in confronting some of these challenges. While content creation is currently the top use case for AI in B2B influencer marketing, it’s followed closely by performance tracking, with others also using AI for influencer identification and selection.

Meanwhile, social media content is the most common form of content used in B2B influencer marketing programs. The Ogilvy study suggests this could be due to its informational value: 9 in 10 industry marketers surveyed for that report believe that B2B influencers on social media are an important source of staying up to date with their industry.

Finally, the influencer activity that’s most effective for reaching objectives, per the Ascend2 and TopRank Marketing report, is content promotion. Beyond that, some are finding activities such as product endorsements, collaboration on content/provision of quotes, and participation in events to be effective for them.

For more, download the Ascend2 and TopRank Marketing report here and the Ogilvy report here.

About the Data: The Ascend2 and TopRank Marketing results are based on a July-August survey of 425 B2B marketing decision-makers in management or higher roles representing mid-market (100 – 999 employees) and enterprise (1,000+ employees) B2B brands from various industries.

The Ogilvy results are based on a survey of more than 550 senior B2B decision-makers working at companies of various sizes across 11 markets.