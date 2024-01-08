B2B GTM Teams to Focus on Alignment, Efficiency

The top priority for B2B go-to-market (GTM) teams in the year ahead is to strengthen marketing, sales, and customer success alignment, according to recent research [download page] from Ascend2 in partnership with Aptitude 8, with this priority beating out others including enhancing customer experience and increasing brand awareness.

The focus on strengthening alignment comes after other research has found that B2B teams are sitting somewhere between “good” and “very good” when it comes to their alignment on go-to-market initiatives. Still, roughly half of respondents to that survey said that alignment was only either “good,” “average,” or “bad” when it came to alignment on business metrics and revenue targets.

More recently, a study showed an encouraging development in that a growing share of B2B respondents defined GTM as “all revenue-generating activities, including marketing, sales, product and account retention/growth” as opposed to simply “how we take a new product to market.”

Meanwhile, this latest survey finds that efficiency is the top area of improvement that would be beneficial for GTM leaders, as cited by 56%. Among marketers, though, the area considered most beneficial for their team to improve on is target audience segmentation. That’s followed by efficiency and market research analysis.

These are areas in which artificial intelligence (AI) might prove useful. For the time being, only 29% of respondents say they’re using AI for their job to a great extent, with many held back from implementing AI in their GTM strategies by not being sure where to implement it or how it adds value.

Yet among those using AI, market research and analysis (43%) and target audience segmentation (42%) are the second- and third-most common use cases for respondents, behind only measurement and analytics (47%). GTM leaders are also using AI for marketing, sales, and customer success alignment (42%), though slightly fewer perceive it to be very effective in that area as in market research and analysis and target audience segmentation.

Overall, 8 in 10 GTM leaders feel that when it comes to executing their GTM processes, the importance of AI will increase in the coming year. For respondents in the marketing department, the use of AI in the year ahead is expected to grow the fastest for social media listening, lead scoring, and chatbots and virtual assistants.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September 2023 survey of 275 go-to-market leaders in management roles and above representing marketing, sales, customer service/success, and executive departments. Respondents work for companies in the U.S. that focus on B2B channels, with 100 – 1,000 employees across various industries.