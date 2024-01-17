What Interactions Do B2B Buyers Have During the Purchase Process?

B2B buyers don’t engage sellers directly until they’re almost 70% of the way through their buying process, according to recent research from 6sense, with this figure basically the same as a memorable – and oft-discussed – finding from SiriusDecisions more than a decade ago. This latest study also offers some other notable results.

Among those highlights, the finding that almost 8 in 10 (78%) of B2B buyers have either completely or mostly established their requirements before making contact, and that buyers initiate that contact 83% of the time. Furthermore, the research reveals that while B2B buyers consider an average of 4 suppliers, 84% of the time, the vendor they contact first is the one that ultimately wins their business.

This means that it’s important for vendors to be top-of-mind with buyers when it comes time for them to engage, and for vendors to “exert considerable effort to intervene early in the buying process.” The types of engagements recommended include thought leadership content, 1-on-1 subject matter expert consultations, practitioner communities, and educational events.

The study also examined the types of activities that buyers are participating in during the purchase process. In asking 934 executives who had participated in the buying process for a B2B purchase of greater than $10,000 in annual value within the prior 24 months, the survey found that the most widespread interactions were virtual meetings with vendors, as reported by 55% of respondents. These were a little more common than in-person meetings with vendors (45%), though in-person meetings were rated as more helpful by buyers than virtual meetings.

Meanwhile, more than 4 in 10 (43%) of buyers reported consuming vendor content, bringing to mind recent research in which most B2B executives said that vendor content had an impact on their purchase decision.

Other interactions that buyers undertook during their purchase journeys that did not directly involve vendors included reading analyst reports (39%), meeting with analysts/consultants (37%), talking with peers (33%), and attending industry events (31%).

When thinking about interactions with a winning vendor, roughly 4 in 10 (41%) said that they engaged in chat on the vendor’s website during the purchase process, while close to 4 in 10 responded to a sales or SDR email (37%) or call (37%). Among other actions taken with a winning vendor, almost one-third (31%) filled in a form to view vendor content, while the same share registered for a vendor online event, such as a webinar or something similar. One in 5 clicked on a vendor ad, and about 1 in 7 (14%) reported seeing but not clicking on a vendor ad.

In other highlights from the research:

On average, respondents’ buying cycle was just under 11 months from the time research began until a vendor was selected. A recent study suggests that purchase timelines might be lengthening.

When a purchase is considered important to the organization, the buying process takes less time, not more.

The average B2B buying team size was just over 9 members, larger than what has been reported by salespeople.

Interestingly, larger buying teams reported shorter rather than longer buying cycles.

Whereas the average number of vendors considered is 4, each additional vendor considered beyond that adds roughly 2 members to the buying team and 2 months to the purchase process.

For more, check out the full report here.