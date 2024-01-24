Log In

B2B Tech Firms Plan Marketing Budget Increases After 2023’s Economic Challenges

January 24, 2024

This article is included in these additional categories:

B2B | Business of Marketing | Industries | Marketing Budgets | Staffing

Almost three-quarters (73%) of B2B technology companies plan to increase their marketing budgets this year, building from the 55% who grew their budgets last year amid a challenging economic environment. So finds 10Fold in a survey [download page] of 466 executives from B2B technology companies with annual revenues of at least $5 million across the US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany.

Respondents in the US are the most bullish about their budgets this year, with 81% expecting an increase, compared to a low of 64% in France.

When sorting by company size, the smallest companies were the least likely to say they’d increase their budgets (59%), compared to at least three-quarters of larger companies. That stands in contrast to research from MarketingCharts and Activate, in which smaller companies had a more enthusiastic outlook on demand gen budgets than their enterprise counterparts.

Interestingly, larger companies’ budget resilience comes despite – or perhaps because of – challenges faced last year with the economy, which have affected almost all marketers to some degree. Overall, about 8 in 10 companies experienced moderate to severe impact on their revenue as a result of the economic situation last year, but the severity of impact appears to have been greater the larger the company.

Whereas 30% of the smallest companies (1-50 employees) reported significant/severe impact from the economy on revenue last year, that grew to 33% of companies with 51-500 employees, 41% of companies with 501-1,000 employees, and 52% of companies with more than 1,000 employees.

B2B tech executives were not spared high expectations, even with these challenges. A slight majority (55%) said their businesses adopted more ambitious KPIs last year, compared to 21% whose KPIs were unchanged and 19% who had more conservative KPIs. This was most evident in the US, where two-thirds (67%) had more ambitious KPIs.

To help meet those KPIs, one-third of companies increased both internal staff and external contractors, with this figure rising to almost half (47%) of US companies. US companies also led the way with internal staff increases, with 62% reporting expanding their internal staff, compared to 46% of companies overall.

These hires had their intended effect: 56% of respondents overall, including 64% in the US, said that changes in staff and contractors made it easier to meet KPIs. And among companies that increased both internal staff and external contractors, a full 90% found it easier to meet their KPIs as a result.

For more, download the report here.

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This