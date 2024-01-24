B2B Tech Firms Plan Marketing Budget Increases After 2023’s Economic Challenges

Almost three-quarters (73%) of B2B technology companies plan to increase their marketing budgets this year, building from the 55% who grew their budgets last year amid a challenging economic environment. So finds 10Fold in a survey [download page] of 466 executives from B2B technology companies with annual revenues of at least $5 million across the US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany.

Respondents in the US are the most bullish about their budgets this year, with 81% expecting an increase, compared to a low of 64% in France.

When sorting by company size, the smallest companies were the least likely to say they’d increase their budgets (59%), compared to at least three-quarters of larger companies. That stands in contrast to research from MarketingCharts and Activate, in which smaller companies had a more enthusiastic outlook on demand gen budgets than their enterprise counterparts.

Interestingly, larger companies’ budget resilience comes despite – or perhaps because of – challenges faced last year with the economy, which have affected almost all marketers to some degree. Overall, about 8 in 10 companies experienced moderate to severe impact on their revenue as a result of the economic situation last year, but the severity of impact appears to have been greater the larger the company.

Whereas 30% of the smallest companies (1-50 employees) reported significant/severe impact from the economy on revenue last year, that grew to 33% of companies with 51-500 employees, 41% of companies with 501-1,000 employees, and 52% of companies with more than 1,000 employees.

B2B tech executives were not spared high expectations, even with these challenges. A slight majority (55%) said their businesses adopted more ambitious KPIs last year, compared to 21% whose KPIs were unchanged and 19% who had more conservative KPIs. This was most evident in the US, where two-thirds (67%) had more ambitious KPIs.

To help meet those KPIs, one-third of companies increased both internal staff and external contractors, with this figure rising to almost half (47%) of US companies. US companies also led the way with internal staff increases, with 62% reporting expanding their internal staff, compared to 46% of companies overall.

These hires had their intended effect: 56% of respondents overall, including 64% in the US, said that changes in staff and contractors made it easier to meet KPIs. And among companies that increased both internal staff and external contractors, a full 90% found it easier to meet their KPIs as a result.

For more, download the report here.