How Are Hispanics Shopping for Beauty & Cosmetics Products?

When it comes to purchasing cosmetics, Hispanic-Americans look to companies that not only are diverse in their skin tone offerings but also offer versatility. Here’s a closer look at what Hispanics in the US value in cosmetic companies and products, and where they have been shopping for these products in the past 6 months, per a report [download page] from ThinkNow.

About 6 in 10 (62%) Hispanics surveyed say they have purchased cosmetic or beauty products in the past 6 months (as of late July 2020). Among those respondents, 83% reported it to be somewhat or very important for the products they purchased to have diversity in skin tone offerings. Eight in 10 also said that products that offer multiple solutions are at least somewhat important.

A similar number of respondents also place some degree of importance on cosmetic products that are made with organic/natural ingredients (75%), are brands that are dedicated to diversity and inclusion (75%) and are environmentally-conscious (74%).

And, while the non-Hispanic White respondents surveyed also say it’s important that the cosmetic products they buy offer multiple solutions (78%) and diversity in skin tones (77%), fewer feel it’s important that the brands they buy are dedicated to diversity and inclusion (63%).

The Integer Group found that more beauty shoppers are turning to specialty stores like Sephora, Ulta and Morphe and e-commerce sites for their cosmetic needs. This seems to be the case for the Hispanic beauty/cosmetic shoppers from ThinkNow’s survey, with online (46%) and speciality stores (45%) being where most have shopped in the past 6 months, along with drug stores (44%).

When it comes to getting information about the beauty/cosmetic brands or products, while shoppers, in general, tend to turn to friends and family for product information, Hispanic beauty shoppers are somewhat less likely to turn to friends (42%) or family (34%) than they are to online search (51%) for information.

The full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 1,525 US adults (18+) — 501 Hispanics, 255 African-American, 254 Asian and 515 non-Hispanic Whites. The survey was fielded between July 24 and August 8, 2020.