Select Page

Youth Say They Remain Brand-Conscious As They Buy More Beauty Products Online

December 22, 2020 Youth Say They Remain Brand-Conscious As They Buy More Beauty Products Online

Nosto Trends Youth Beauty Skincare Shopping Dec2020The pandemic has driven more people to shop online, and skincare and beauty products are no exception. A recent report [download page] from Nosto found that although only one-third (34%) of young US consumers report buying more beauty and skincare products in the past several months, more than two-fifths (44%) have purchased these products online more than they have in the past.

The survey of 1,000 US consumers ages 16-35 also reveals that beauty and skincare shoppers exhibit different purchasing behaviors when shopping online than they do in-store. Close to 6 in 10 (58%) say they are more likely to buy brands/products they have used before, as opposed to trying something new, when they shop online as opposed to in-store.

Even so, more than half (54%) claim they spend more time researching products before buying them online than they would if they were shopping at a brick and mortar store. One such place consumers are turning to more for beauty product information is social media, per a report from The Integer Group.

The pandemic has also influenced beauty and skincare habits, with half (52%) of the respondents saying they are more likely to use these products when working in an office than when they are working from home/remotely. Furthermore, mask-wearing hasn’t inspired the majority of respondents to up their beauty/skincare routine, with only about one-third reporting they spend more time styling their hair (33%), on their skincare routine (35%) or applying more eye makeup (33%) when they know they are going to wear a mask that covers most of their face.

As far as loyalty and purchase drivers are concerned, respondents appear more likely to purchase from a brand or store that includes customer reviews through their website (78%) and those that offer free samples that are similar to what they are shopping for (77%).

Young consumers’ beauty/skincare purchasing habits are informed by ethical concerns, with a majority saying they are likely to purchase from a brand whose products use clean ingredients (74%), are cruelty-free (66%) and are natural and organic (63%).

To read more, the full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an October 2020 survey of 1,000 US consumers ages 16-35.

Related

Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Cyber Week Recap Shoppers Continue to Spend on Private Label Products, but Some See A Return to Name Brands How Are Hispanics Shopping for Beauty & Cosmetics Products? Beauty Shoppers Are Relying More on Social Media for Product Information Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] How Can Traditional Retailers Compete with Digitally Native Brands on Customer Experience? Amazon Dominates in Service Quality Perception, but Isn’t Always the First Choice for Shopping Where Shoppers Say They Start Their Product Hunt: Amazon > Search 1 in 4 American Youth Say They’re Using TikTok Youth Aren’t Keen on Amazon’s Environmental Impact

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This