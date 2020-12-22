Youth Say They Remain Brand-Conscious As They Buy More Beauty Products Online

The pandemic has driven more people to shop online, and skincare and beauty products are no exception. A recent report [download page] from Nosto found that although only one-third (34%) of young US consumers report buying more beauty and skincare products in the past several months, more than two-fifths (44%) have purchased these products online more than they have in the past.

The survey of 1,000 US consumers ages 16-35 also reveals that beauty and skincare shoppers exhibit different purchasing behaviors when shopping online than they do in-store. Close to 6 in 10 (58%) say they are more likely to buy brands/products they have used before, as opposed to trying something new, when they shop online as opposed to in-store.

Even so, more than half (54%) claim they spend more time researching products before buying them online than they would if they were shopping at a brick and mortar store. One such place consumers are turning to more for beauty product information is social media, per a report from The Integer Group.

The pandemic has also influenced beauty and skincare habits, with half (52%) of the respondents saying they are more likely to use these products when working in an office than when they are working from home/remotely. Furthermore, mask-wearing hasn’t inspired the majority of respondents to up their beauty/skincare routine, with only about one-third reporting they spend more time styling their hair (33%), on their skincare routine (35%) or applying more eye makeup (33%) when they know they are going to wear a mask that covers most of their face.

As far as loyalty and purchase drivers are concerned, respondents appear more likely to purchase from a brand or store that includes customer reviews through their website (78%) and those that offer free samples that are similar to what they are shopping for (77%).

Young consumers’ beauty/skincare purchasing habits are informed by ethical concerns, with a majority saying they are likely to purchase from a brand whose products use clean ingredients (74%), are cruelty-free (66%) and are natural and organic (63%).

To read more, the full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an October 2020 survey of 1,000 US consumers ages 16-35.