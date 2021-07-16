4 in 10 Americans to Up Spend on Beauty and Grooming Products

Some 67% of US adults think that advertising is an important influence when it comes to choosing beauty and grooming products. In fact, data [press release] from NCSolutions shows that two-thirds of adults buy products they have recently seen ads for.

While advertising plays a major role in what beauty and grooming products consumers buy, other factors also come into play. Close to 6 in 10 (58% of) adults surveyed say that price is important when choosing products in this category, followed closely by how the product makes them feel (54%). Fewer than half (46%) say that trust in the brand is an important factor when choosing these products, while availability (35%) and healthy ingredients (33%) appear to be somewhat less important.

Prior research found that there is a general consensus among consumers that sustainability should be standard practice for brands. Beauty and grooming brands are no exception. NCS Solutions found that 2 in 5 (41% of) consumers look for sustainable products. And, along the same line, 1 in 5 (21%) look for vegan beauty products.

Post-Pandemic Behaviors See Lift in Beauty and Grooming Product Usage

Earlier this year, Zenith estimated that global advertising for beauty and personal luxury would see a slower recovery than the total ad market. While this may be the case, NSC Solutions’ data does indicate that as more Americans venture back out into the world and have more face-to-face interaction, consumers are upping their beauty and grooming routines.

Some 6 in 10 (61%) rate their current routine as good to excellent, up from 47% who said the same during the pandemic. Added to that, three-quarters (76%) say they are now spending the same or more time getting ready in the morning compared to 51% who did so during the pandemic.

A majority of respondents say they will work in locations other than their home office (75%) and are planning to eat out regularly this summer (70%). As a result, consumers plan to spend more on hand soap (34%), deodorant (25%), mouthwash (24%) and body wash (24%). And, with travel being back on the table for many Americans, the data shows that there was an 87% year-over-year increase in trial-size products in May 2021, as well as a 43% lift in suntan products.

About the Data: Findings are based on a June 2021 survey of 2,094 US adults ages 18+.