1 in 4 Millennials Report Mostly Doing Their Grocery Shopping Online

The pandemic inspired many to try new ways of buying, and, with people staying inside and cooking at home more, grocery shopping online grew in popularity. In the early days of the pandemic, online grocery spending jumped 148%, with 1 in 5 consumers trying grocery delivery services. Today, more than one-quarter (28%) of US adults say they do at least half of their grocery shopping online, with 16% saying they do most of it that way, per a report from Morning Consult.

According to the survey of 4,400 US adults, shopping in person is still the most popular method of buying groceries, with 7 in 10 US adults saying they shop mostly in person for grocery items. However, online grocery shopping is gaining traction, especially among the younger generations.

Millennials are leading the charge for online grocery shopping. Even though more than half (56%) say they still do most of their grocery shopping in person, 25% say they do most of their grocery shopping online. This is an increase from 14% who said the same pre-pandemic. Another 18% say they currently grocery shop in person and online equally.

While online grocery shopping remains most popular with city-dwelling Millennials (pre-pandemic: 20%; currently: 32% doing most or all online), it appears to have become more popular with Millennials no matter where they live. Indeed, the share of rural Millennials doing most or all of their grocery shopping online has doubled from 11% pre-pandemic to 21% now. The share of suburban Millennials doing the same also doubled, from 9% to 20%.

Gen Z is jumping on the online grocery shopping bandwagon, as well. About 1 in 5 (17%) say they do most of their grocery shopping online now, while 16% say they shop both in-person and online equally.

About the Data: Findings are based on a June survey of 4,400 US adults 18 years and older.