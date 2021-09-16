Who’s Drinking What?

The percentage of US adults who drink alcohol has, somewhat surprisingly given the stresses of the pandemic, decreased. A survey from Gallup shows that 6 in 10 adults in the US currently consume alcoholic beverages, compared to 65% who said the same two years ago.

The July survey of about 1,000 US adults, finds that men (63%) were more likely than women (57%) to drink alcoholic beverages. Younger adults are also more likely to partake than older adults, with 6 in 10 adults ages 18-34 and 7 in 10 ages 35-54 saying they have occasion to use alcoholic beverages. Meanwhile, a little more than half (52%) of those ages 55+ say the same.

There is also a gap in regards to education level and household income (HHI) when it comes to alcohol consumption. Adults with a college degree (72%) are more likely than those without a degree (54%) to drink alcoholic beverages, while those in the highest HHI bracket ($100K+; 81%) are more likely than adults in the lowest (less than $40K; 44%) to consume alcoholic beverages.

It also appears that maybe the pandemic didn’t drive adults to drink more alcohol. Gallup’s survey shows that the average number of alcoholic drinks consumed (among alcohol drinkers) has decreased slightly since 2019. On average, drinkers reported consuming 3.6 alcoholic drinks in the week prior to the survey — down from an average of 4 in 2019.

Research from Zenith shows that, globally, ad spend on alcohol is set to increase over the next two years. And, who these ads target is likely to be driven by their preferred drink. Overall, the preferred alcoholic beverage for those that drink alcohol is beer (40% share), followed by wine (31%) and liquor (27%).

A closer examination shows that beer is the clear favorite among men (54%), adults ages 18-34 (45%) and 35-54 (42%) and adults with an HHI less than $40K (46%) and $40-100K (40%). On the other hand, wine is favored by the largest share of women (49%), adults ages 55+ (42%) and those with an HHI of more than $100K (38%).

About the Data: Findings are based on a July survey of 1,001 US adults, including 636 adults who drink alcoholic beverages