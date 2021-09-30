The Number of Cannabis Users in the US Continues to Grow

With the number of US states that have legalized cannabis for recreational use growing — the count is currently at 18 states and Washington DC — the number of American adults who consume cannabis products (including marijuana and CBD) has also increased. A full 26% of the 5,000 US adults surveyed this year for a study [download page] by MRI-Simmons report that they have used cannabis, up from 16% in 2018.

Translated into actual numbers, the data shows that some 65 million Americans consume cannabis products. Of these, more than 4 in 10 (42%) have consumed both marijuana and CBD in the past 12 months, while more than one-third (37%) have consumed only marijuana. One-fifth (21%) used only CBD products. This is as an Integer Group survey shows that the share of consumers who are interested in purchasing CBD products actually declined between 2019 and 2020.

The study also shows that the median age of cannabis users in the US is 39. These users tend to have a healthy income, with the median household income being $80K. These findings are fairly consistent with last year’s survey.

One area that has changed is the percentage of Americans who are interested in cannabis leisure and travel. Since 2018, there has been a notable increase in those who are interested in cannabis-friendly hotels or resorts (2018: 17% vs. 2021 33%), cannabis consumption lounges (14% vs. 27%) and cannabis tours (10% vs. 17%).

There is also interest among cannabis consumers in cannabis or CBD infused products. This appears to be particularly true in regards to beverages, with a fair share of cannabis consumers indicating interest in cannabis/CBD infused coffee (54%), tea (52%), soft drinks (50%), beer/cocktails (48%) and liquor (46%). Others have an interest in skincare (46%) and beauty products (44%) infused with CBD. Fido is not left out of the equation either. Some 4 in 10 (41%) are interested in dog treats infused with cannabis or CBD.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 5,000 respondents from a nationally representative sample.