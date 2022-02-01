Here’s What Grocery Shoppers Want from Delivery Services

At the start of the pandemic, spending on online grocery shopping increased significantly. Even though many things have gone back to something close to normal, about one-fifth of US shoppers do their grocery shopping online almost exclusively. Here’s a look at what a report [pdf] from Capgemini Research Institute reveals about what’s important to online grocery shoppers from across the globe.

The survey of grocery consumers in 10 countries across North America, Europe and the Pacific indicates shoppers have increased their spending on online grocery shopping since the start of the pandemic. More than half (53%) say that they spend more on online and delivery to home, while 3 in 10 spend more on online grocery shopping with pickup curbside or at the store. Furthermore, fewer than 1 in 5 (18%) report spending more now at physical grocery stores than before the pandemic.

As far as what grocery shoppers consider important service attributes when shopping for groceries, 6 in 10 (61%) cite easy and clear return policies. Beyond return policies, grocery shoppers are clear that various aspects of delivery are important. These include the ability to specify a delivery time slot (52%) and in-home delivery (43%).

Fast delivery is also important, with a large percentage of respondents saying that same-day home delivery is important, whether when ordering online (42%) or when ordering in-store (39%). Indeed, shoppers are often willing to pay more for fast delivery. On average, respondents say they are willing to pay 3.3% of their order value for 2-hour delivery.

Shoppers have also voiced the importance of sustainability. Close to two-thirds (63%) say that locally produced groceries are important. A similar share (62%) say they have paid more for organic products. They also report paying more for information on the environmental impact of a product (47%) and for products that have sustainable packaging (44%).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on an October-November survey of 10,179 adult consumers (18+) in 10 countries across North America, Europe and the Pacific.