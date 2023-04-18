Log In

Who’s Ordering Groceries for Delivery?

April 18, 2023

Groceries are one of the top categories that Millennials feel comfortable purchasing online without seeing first in person. It’s also true that Millennials show an above-average likelihood to order groceries online, according to a recent Morning Consult report [download page]: 26% in January reported having done so at least once a week during the previous month, compared to 16% of US adults (18+) overall.

Other demographic groups that are more likely to have ordered online at least once a week during the previous month include those with children in the household (28%) and those with income of at least $100k (21%).

The report notes that these figures are largely unchanged from a year earlier, suggesting that “even as inflation has reshaped so many other habits… e-commerce has found its loyal users.”

There are various options to get groceries, from delivery to curbside pickup and in-store pickup. With regards to grocery delivery, some 18% of adults surveyed said they used the option to get groceries in January. That figure rose to a high of 24% among Millennials, almost twice the share of Baby Boomers (13%).

Likewise, adults with children in the household are 50% more likely than those without kids at home to have ordered groceries for delivery, at 24% and 16%, respectively.

Interestingly, income level did not show a correlation with likelihood to order groceries for delivery, with the $100k+ group the least likely to have done so. There was, however, a correlation between income level and likelihood to order for both curbside pickup and in-store pickup. Additionally, the age and parenting gap for these options was wider than for delivery.

Separately, 42% of consumers surveyed said that they used an app for grocery shopping in January, rising to 52% of Gen Zers and an equal 52% of Millennials. Propensity to use an app for grocery shopping was also higher among the $100k+ income bracket (47%) as well as among those with children at home (56%). Finally, those living in urban areas (50%) were considerably more likely than those living in suburban (39%) and rural (38%) areas to have used an app for grocery shopping.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 2,200 US adults (18+).

