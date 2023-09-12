What Might Make A Consumer Choose the More Expensive Food & Drink Product?

Food and drink products with environmentally friendly packaging are more likely to warrant a premium in consumers’ eyes than those with attractive packaging, while trusted brands are more likely to make consumers shell out a bit more than hard-to-find products, according to research from Ipsos.

The characteristic that most warrants a premium is better taste, with 83% of respondents saying that they would be likely to purchase a more expensive food or drink product if it was better tasting, even if a lower cost alternative might be available.

Brand also has a keen role to play: close to three-quarters (73%) said they would buy the more expensive product if it was from a trusted brand.

When it comes to packaging, more respondents said they would be likely to pay more for a product that was in environmentally friendly packaging (41%) than was in attractive packaging (29%). Recent research reveals that Americans across generations are increasingly wanting sustainable packaging and that being an environmentally conscious shopper includes not only the actual product but also the packaging.

More recent data from Ipsos finds Americans split on the concept of packaging in general, with 35% agreeing that “I’m drawn to new products based on their packaging” and 37% disagreeing.

Meanwhile, further survey results from Ipsos indicate that Americans are prepared to pay more for quality products in some areas than others. Eight in 10 say they’d be very or somewhat likely to pay more than usual for meat to get better quality, and majorities would also pay more for better quality bread (67%), milk (59%) and coffee at home (58%).

By contrast, among respondents ages 21 and older, fewer than 4 in 10 would pay more for higher-quality wine/spirits (39%) and beer (37%).

These claims come at a time when respondents believe they are paying higher prices than they used to for many products. About three-quarters (76%) believe that prices for meat seem generally higher than they did this time last year, and 72% feel the same way about fresh fruit and vegetables.

For more, check out the full survey results here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on an August 15-16 survey of 1,115 US adults (18+).