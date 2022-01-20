About 3 in 10 US Adults Plan to Invest in Cryptocurrency

Although about 7 in 10 Americans say they don’t really understand cryptocurrency, there are indications that there are some who are interested in investing in it. This is according to data from Nielsen, which shows that some 27% of the US general population are interested in investing in cryptocurrency.

The data also shows that 3 in 10 (29% of) Americans plan to buy cryptocurrency in the next 6 months. Cryptocurrency isn’t the only alternative form of currency some Americans plan on purchasing in the near future. One-quarter of Americans report that they plan to purchase non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the next 6 months.

Nielsen’s data also suggests that interest in cryptocurrency is particularly high among sports fans. An above-average share of fans of the NHL (51%), NBA (49%), MLB (42%) and NFL (38%) have an interest in cryptocurrency. Likewise, an above-average share of fans of these professional sports also say they plan to buy cryptocurrency or NFTs in the next 6 months.

The higher interest and plans to invest in cryptocurrency and NFTs among sports fans is likely due to the increased sponsorship deals between the sports industry and crypto companies. Indeed, Nielsen Sports Sponsorglobe data reveals that 84 new crypto/blockchain/NFT sports deals were signed, globally, in the first 9 months of last year.

This has also led to a high awareness of cryptocurrency companies among sports fans. NBA fans report a higher than average awareness, and familiarity, of brands such as Crypto.com, Coinbase and FTX. They also are more likely than the general US population to be currently using these companies or have used them in the past. Furthermore, NBA fans believe that NFTs are a good way to engage with teams and offer growth potential.

About the Data: Findings are based on Nielsen Fan Insights data.