Mobile Banking Apps Popular with Youth

Adults in the US tend to use digital channels more often than in-person ones to interact with banks, according to recent research from Ipsos, though the manner in which they interact digitally differs between younger and older respondents. Three in 4 Gen Z adults surveyed use a digital interaction most often – whether via mobile app or via PC – as do more than 7 in 10 Gen Y (73%) and Gen X (72%) respondents.

The majority (63% share) of Boomers also access banks digitally the most often. However, their method of doing so differs from younger generations. A plurality 41% share say they most often interact with banks online/digitally via PC. By comparison, only slightly more than half as many (22%) say they access banks digitally via mobile app most often, which actually trails the share of Boomers who access banks in-person (lobby/drive through) the most often (29% share).

It’s a different story for younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Gen Y. Six in 10 respondents from each generation said that mobile apps are the channel they use most often to interact with their bank, compared to just 15% and 13% who most commonly access their bank digitally via PC. Mobile banking has become popular in recent years: one study found that of the two-fifths (45%) of US adults who use fintech apps, close to three-quarters (73%) are using them for banking.

The Ipsos research finds that usage patterns generally align with consumers’ channel preferences. Close to 6 in 10 Gen Z (59%) and Gen Y (57%) respondents profess that mobile apps are their preferred banking channels, although that figure falls to 40% among Gen Xers, who are comparatively more likely than their younger counterparts to prefer banking online/digitally via PC (29% share).

Among Boomers there’s almost equal preference for banking online/digitally via PC (38% share) as in-person (lobby/drive-through: 37%), with about half as many (19%) expressing a preference for banking via mobile app.

Interestingly, preferred interaction channels differ to some extent by banking institution. While a plurality (47%) of respondents prefer to interact with national banks via mobile app, only roughly half as many (25% share) have the same sentiment when it comes to local banks. Instead, a plurality (43% share) of respondents prefer to interact with local banks in-person.

In other highlights from the report:

Roughly 3 in 4 (74% of) adults say that banks are their primary firm, compared to 22% for credit unions and 4% for others.

The highest NPS scores are reserved for credit unions (35), with local banks (15) and national banks (12) also in the positive but regional banks scoring a negative NPS (-6).

Trust is highest for local banks (67%) and lowest for national and regional banks (40% each).

Gen Z, Gen Y, and Gen X respondents are each more likely to believe that the ease of doing business with banks is easier now than prior to the pandemic, but the opposite is true of Boomers, who are slightly more likely to believe that it was easier before (13%) than now (8%), with most feeling that it’s unchanged.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 1,000 US adults (18+).