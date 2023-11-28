Log In

Mobile Banking Apps Grow in Popularity

November 28, 2023

This article is included in these additional categories:

Connected Device Comparisons | Digital | Financial Services | Industries | Mobile Phone | Non-mobile Connected Devices

Some 88% of US adults use some form of online and/or mobile banking to access their bank account this year, up from 83% in 2019, according to research from YouGov. While online banking via computers and laptops has actually dipped over that time period, the use of mobile banking – both via websites and apps – has grown markedly.

Indeed, close to half (46%) of the American adults surveyed reported using a mobile app to access their bank account, reflecting a considerable uptick from 37% in 2019. Additionally, 38% said they access a bank account via a web browser on a mobile phone, up from 31% a few years ago.

By contrast, the proportion of respondents who said they access their account via a web browser on a laptop or PC has slipped slightly from 58% in 2019 to 55% this year.

There’s a strong age-related skew to banking channel preferences, per a recent study from Ipsos. In that research, almost 6 in 10 Gen Z and Gen Y adults said that mobile is their preferred banking channel. By contrast, fewer than 1 in 5 (19% of) Boomers said the same, with that generation instead favoring PC (38% share) or in-person (37%) banking.

Returning to YouGov’s latest research, only 18% of American adults said they don’t use smartphone banking, down from 28% in 2019.

Not only has smartphone banking become even more widespread, but it’s also being used more frequently. A majority (54%) say they use smartphones to access their bank account either at least once a day (28%) or 2-6 times a week (26%), with this up from 38% in 2019. Furthermore, daily use of smartphone banking has grown from 17% to 28% during that period.

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on YouGov Profiles data. YouGov Profiles is described as being “based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys, rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Profiles data for the US is nationally representative of the online population and weighted by age, gender, education, region, and race.”

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This