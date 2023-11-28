Mobile Banking Apps Grow in Popularity

Some 88% of US adults use some form of online and/or mobile banking to access their bank account this year, up from 83% in 2019, according to research from YouGov. While online banking via computers and laptops has actually dipped over that time period, the use of mobile banking – both via websites and apps – has grown markedly.

Indeed, close to half (46%) of the American adults surveyed reported using a mobile app to access their bank account, reflecting a considerable uptick from 37% in 2019. Additionally, 38% said they access a bank account via a web browser on a mobile phone, up from 31% a few years ago.

By contrast, the proportion of respondents who said they access their account via a web browser on a laptop or PC has slipped slightly from 58% in 2019 to 55% this year.

There’s a strong age-related skew to banking channel preferences, per a recent study from Ipsos. In that research, almost 6 in 10 Gen Z and Gen Y adults said that mobile is their preferred banking channel. By contrast, fewer than 1 in 5 (19% of) Boomers said the same, with that generation instead favoring PC (38% share) or in-person (37%) banking.

Returning to YouGov’s latest research, only 18% of American adults said they don’t use smartphone banking, down from 28% in 2019.

Not only has smartphone banking become even more widespread, but it’s also being used more frequently. A majority (54%) say they use smartphones to access their bank account either at least once a day (28%) or 2-6 times a week (26%), with this up from 38% in 2019. Furthermore, daily use of smartphone banking has grown from 17% to 28% during that period.

About the Data: The results are based on YouGov Profiles data. YouGov Profiles is described as being “based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys, rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Profiles data for the US is nationally representative of the online population and weighted by age, gender, education, region, and race.”