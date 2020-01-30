Deals and Discount Offers Influence Consumers’ Dining Choices

Americans spend more on food out of the home than in it – and deals and discounts could spur that trend even further. Indeed, more than three-quarters (77%) of Americans say that a deal or discount would make them more likely to dine out instead of eating at home. And while deals and discounts are influential when consumers are deciding where to eat, what kind of deals are enticing enough for consumers to download a deals app or give up their email address? Here’s what a survey from RetailMeNot found.

Topping the list, 7 in 10 (71%) of the consumers surveyed say that a restaurant’s buy one, get one free offer would encourage them to download a deals app or provide an email address. Others say that dollar-off discounts (54%), free side or appetizer with purchase (52%) and all you can eat/unlimited (50%) are great motivators to download an app or share their email.

To a lesser extent, some respondents also are willing to respond to offers including receiving a free drink with purchase (43%), free delivery for restaurant takeout (39%) or Happy Hour deals (26%).

Deals get people to dine outside of the house, but they can also be the reason for switching where they go. Eight in 10 (81% of) respondents say that a deal would make it likely to switch restaurants they planned to dine at. And the majority of diners are taking the time to search for deals before visiting restaurants in the pizza (78%), fast food (72%), casual dining (69%) and fast-casual (66%) categories.

When the dining experience is not up to par, offering a deal or discount may help. Almost half (48%) of respondents say that if they were offered a deal or discount after a bad experience at a restaurant they would consider coming back in the future to use the deal. Another 31% said they would definitely return to use the deal.

You can find more results from the survey here.

About the Data: Results are based on an online survey of 1,026 US adults who have dined out in within the past 6 months fielded between October 1-4, 2019.