Omnichannel Food Shopping Households Predicted to Grow Almost 30% by 2025

Nielsen US Omnichannel Households Apr2020More than 6 in 10 US shoppers say convenience is important when shopping for groceries, with a full two-thirds saying that they are willing to pay more for this convenience. Whether it be for convenience or greater availability of items, more than two-fifths (44%) of US households shop for food both online and in-store in 2019, per recent data from Nielsen.

The percentage of households who are omnichannel food shoppers has grown by 13% from 2017 when about 4 in 10 (39%) US households shopped both offline and online for food. Nielsen predicts this growth will continue, with an estimated 57% of US households being omnichannel shopping households five years from now. Taken further, the report predicts that between 2020 and 2025 each additional million omnichannel households will add an additional $8.4 billion in sales.

While it’s safe to say that just about all Americans food shop in-store, MiQ found that the US adults they surveyed reported that they shopped for food and groceries online 29% of the time.

Omnichannel shopping is often for convenience, with adults also using third-party or subscription service for food delivery and groceries in order to save time. These services have experienced a surge in usage of late as Americans engage in social distancing.

Separately, according to Nielsen’s data, 6 in 10 omnichannel food shopping households earned more than $50K per year in 2019. Furthermore, older Americans (ages 45-64), who account for the biggest share of wealth in the US, are also responsible for the biggest omnishopper growth in the past two years.

About the Data: Findings are based on Nielsen Homescan Trip Projection, last 52 weeks; week ended 10/26/2019 versus 2-year-average.

