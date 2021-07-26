These Are Perceived to be the World’s Most Innovative Market Research Suppliers in 2021

While optimism about the market research industry as a whole remained steady even during the pandemic, suppliers’ optimism about their companies plummeted. However, the latest GRIT report [access page] shows that with signs of a light at the end of the tunnel that was 2020, suppliers’ optimism in their companies is back to pre-pandemic levels.

And, while the desired areas of research shifted to pandemic related topics in 2020, this year, topics such as AI, process automation and data analytics are top of mind. Indeed, suppliers providing research on technology (+86%) and data and analytics (+68%) report significant increases in revenue.

In order to find out which market research suppliers are the most innovative this year, respondents were asked to list up to 4 companies that they consider the most innovative, and then to choose the top company overall. They were then asked to choose one of 5 categories to describe these firms: data and analytics provider; full and/or field service agency; qualitative research provider; strategic consultancy; or technology provider.

Below are the top 10 firms, ranked by the number of mentions in the interviews, along with breakouts for particular areas.

[Editor’s Note: If you’re looking for market research services for the marketing industry or to broaden your own awareness as a market research provider, email us. We’d be happy to help!]

Most Innovative Market Research Suppliers

SKIM is the only new entrant to the top 10 this year, with other firms swapping places in the table. The top 10 overall (with 2020’s rank in brackets) are listed as:

Ipsos (no change from 2020) Kantar (up from #5) Hotspex (no change) Nielsen (up from #8) Material (includes LRW; down from #2) Qualtrics (up from #7) SKIM (up from #12) Dynata (up from #9) Dig Insights (up from #10) Zappi (down from #6)

Most Innovative Market Research Suppliers, By Category

Data Analytics

The top 5 providers are:

Nielsen (no change from 2020) Kantar (up from #5) Dynata (down from #2) Google (up from #6) Ipsos (down from #3)

Full and/or Field Service

The top 5 providers are:

Ipsos (no change from 2020) Kantar (no change) Hotspex (up from #4) SKIM (up from #8) Nielsen (up from #7)

Qualitative Research

The top providers are:

Voxpopme (no change from 2020) Remesh (up from #14) Ipsos (up from #5) Kantar (up from #7) Hotspex (down from #4)

Strategic Consultancy

The top providers are:

Material (no change from 2020) Hotspex (no change) Kantar (up from #8) Behaviorally (new to the list) McKinsey (up from #14)

Technology Provider

The top providers are:

Qualtrics (up from #2) Zappi (down from #1) Remesh (up from #13) Voxpopme (down from #3) Quantilope (new to the list)

The full report can be accessed here.

About the Data: Rankings are based on 3,242 completed interviews with insights buyers or clients (27% share) and insights providers or suppliers (72% share).