These Are Perceived to be the World’s Most Innovative Market Research Suppliers in 2023

Full service research suppliers will be integrating the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology into their offerings and innovating through staff dedicated to new ways of doing things. Which insights suppliers are poised to offer the most innovative products and services to buyers? The latest GRIT report [download page] takes a look.

In order to find out which market research suppliers are considered the most innovative this year, respondents to the GRIT report survey were asked to name companies on an unaided basis. The analysts developed a list of more than 1,380 unique companies from the 5,092 total responses and 2,100 interviews, and then coded 122 companies with at least 5 mentions.

Below are the top 10 insights suppliers, ranked by the number of mentions in the interviews.

Most Innovative Market Research Suppliers in 2023

There are a few new entrants to the top 10 this year, with other firms swapping places in the list. The top 10 overall (with changes from 2022) are as follows:

Ipsos (up from #2) Kantar (up from #3) SKIM (up from #7) NIQ (formerly Nielsen and GfK; Nielsen had been #5 last year) Shapiro+Raj (up from #21) Behaviorally (down from #10) Qualtrics (equal with Behaviorally at #6; up from #8) Dig Insights (down from #7) Recollective (equal with Dig Insights at #8; up from #20) quantilope (up from #12)

Notably, last year’s leader, Dynata, fell to #18 on the list this year. Other members of last year’s #10 to drop off the list this year were Hotspex (#11, down from #4) and Zappi (#15, down from #10).

The report’s authors note that in analyzing descriptions of what makes suppliers perceived to be innovative, “the most common themes are having a portfolio of methods – new or established – and an ability to address a client’s core business need. Some stand out for their value-added applications of new methods, including AI-assisted solutions and tools, and others stand out for their client-centricity. However, they all are related by their ability to add real business value rather than innovating just to be different or for the sake of innovation. To paraphrase the Ameritech slogan from the 1990’s, innovation doesn’t work if it doesn’t work for people. It has to provide meaningful business value.”

Most Innovative Market Research Buyers

This year’s report does not break out the most innovative suppliers by category, so instead, here’s a quick look at which insights buyers are considered to be the most innovative. For this analysis only 37 buyers were named out of the 1,380 unique companies mentioned, and only 25 received at least 4 mentions.

Here are the top 10:

Alphabet Microsoft P&G Meta Amazon Notion PepsiCo Apple IBM (tied with Apple at #8) Slack.

About the Data: Rankings are based on 2,100 completed interviews with insights buyers or clients (332), insights providers or suppliers (1,753), and others (15).