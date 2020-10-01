Select Page

Vinyl Outsells CDs for the First Time Since the ’80s

October 1, 2020 Vinyl Outsells CDs for the First Time Since the ’80s

RIAA CD vs Vinyl Sales Oct2020The pandemic has accelerated the shift from physical to digital entertainment. As further evidence, in the first half of 2020, revenues from the sale of physical music products such as CDs and vinyl decreased by 23% year-over-year to account for only 7% of total US music industry revenues. But, as listeners feel nostalgia for the past, the vinyl sales have surpassed CD sales for the first time since the decade of MTV and neon leg warmers. This is per new data [pdf] from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The data shows that in H1 2020, sales of physical music products in the US amounted to $375.5 million. This is compared to H1 2019’s revenues of $485.1 million.

RIAA does point out that the 23% year-over-year (y-o-y) decline in revenues is due, at least in part, to COVID-19 and the resulting closure of retail locations and venues during Q2. This is also reflected in data from Nielsen that found that while physical album sales actually saw a y-o-y increase in Q1 2020, sales between March 12 and July 2 plummeted, resulting in an overall y-o-y loss for H1.

It would appear that vinyl sales are what may be holding physical music sales aloft. Accounting for a full 62% of total physical music revenues in H1, vinyl brought in $232.1 million (up 4% y-o-y). This compares favorably to CD sales, which fell 48% y-o-y to a total of just $129.9 million. This severe dip in CD sales – as vinyl sales continue to rise year after year ($198.6 million in H1 2018 and $224.1 million in H1 2019) – indicates that when consumers do opt for a physical form of music, they are increasingly pulled towards the experience only vinyl can provide.

Even with the help of vinyl, which accounted for a mere 4% of total music industry revenue, physical music revenues only made up 7% of total revenues in H1. The lion’s share of revenues for the industry came from digital formats, specifically streaming (85%). Notably, digital downloads continue to slide, accounting for just 6% of industry revenues in H1, less than that of physical products.

Related

US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 Audio Consumption Increases Overall in H1 2020 Despite COVID-19’s Tempering Force Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Global Box Office Revenues Grow Despite a Drop in North America Super Bowl 2020 Data [Updated] Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap How High-Growth B2B Companies Get the Most Out of Sales Coaching 2019: The Year of A Trillion Music Streams US 2020 Consumer Technology Forecast Ad-Supported Music Streaming is a Growing Opportunity for Advertisers

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This