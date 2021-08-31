Select Page

What Might Get Youth into the Movie Theater?

August 31, 2021 What Might Get Youth into the Movie Theater?

MorningConsult Why Gen Z Would Watch Movie at Cinema Aug2021Cinema has had a far-from-stellar couple of years, with US box office takings in both 2020 and 2021 well below 2019. And any recovery will not be helped by findings from a survey from Morning Consult revealing that only two-fifths (42%) of Gen Zers plan to go to the movies more following the pandemic.

The survey of more than 1,000 Gen Z (ages 13-24) identifies several reasons why Gen Z consumers would choose not to go to the cinema. Cost seems to play a significant role, with 72% saying that tickets are too expensive and 70% saying food options are too expensive.

Another reason prevalent among this age group is the idea that they can now stream new theatrical releases at home. Some 7 in 10 say they can watch the same movies at home via streaming, with 41% citing it as a major reason for choosing not to see a movie in theaters. Others are not interested in the movies playing in theaters (57%) or don’t want to deal with other theater-goers (55%).

There are some factors, however, that would drive more Gen Z into cinemas. About two-thirds say that a variety of movie offerings would be a major (36%) or minor (29%) reason for doing so, while 63% say premium screen formats such as IMAX or 3D would be a reason. Inexpensive ticket costs on certain days or times (62%) and a variety of seating (63%) or food (58%) options were other common reasons for choosing to see a movie in theaters.

With price being a deterrent to seeing a movie in a theater, enticements such as discount movie tickets (78%), offers for free movie tickets (76%), free screenings of new films (74%) and free concession items (74%) are promotions that would encourage Gen Zers to visit a movie theater more often.

It is worth noting that despite the pandemic being the key reason for cinemas seeing box office takings plummet, the survey has not included COVID-19 measures as options for Gen Z visiting or not visiting the movie theaters.

About the Data: Findings are based on a July 2021 survey of 1,018 members of Generation Z, ages 13-24.

Related

TV Viewers Warm to Watching New Movies at Home Almost Half of B2B Orgs Say It’s Become More Difficult to Close Deals. Why? Most Demand Gen Marketers Hit Their KPIs in 2020 Majority of US Youth Report Listening to Podcasts At Least Monthly Broadcast Giants Absent from Youths’ Most Indispensable Networks Gen Xers Turn to Search for Product Research, Brand Discovery 1 in 3 Want to Keep Watching New Movie Releases At Home Post-Pandemic People Still Say They’re Watching More TV Than They Did Pre-Pandemic Only 1 in 3 B2B Demand Gen Marketers Believe Event Marketing Budgets Will Return to Normal How B2B Demand Generation Has Adapted in 2020

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This