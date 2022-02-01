How Do 25-34-Year-Olds Discover New Music?

When adults across the globe discover music, most are doing so via music apps such as Spotify and Apple Music, with close to 4 in 10 (36% of) adults from 17 global markets saying they discover new music on music apps, per a survey from YouGov.

Of course, discovery of new music isn’t limited to just music apps. The adults surveyed also say they discover new music via radio or satellite radio (33%), on social media (32%), recommendations from friends and family (27%) and movies and TV (27%).

Not surprisingly, younger adults are more likely to discover new music on music apps than older adults. Some 57% of adults ages 18-24 and 47% of those ages 25-34 discover new music via music apps, compared to 33% of those ages 45-54 and 20% of those 55+. Younger adults are also more likely than older adults to discover new music on social media.

Older adults, on the other hand, tend to discover new music via radio or satellite radio. An above-average portion of 45-54-year-olds (39%) and adults 55+ (40%) say they discover new music this way.

In the US, paid streaming accounts for the largest share of all US music revenues. And, while the number of subscriptions continues to grow, when it comes to where American adults are most likely to discover new music, radio or satellite radio remains the top source. One-third of the US adults surveyed say this is where they discover new music, while fewer are discovering it through music apps and recommendations from friends and family.

By comparison, about 1 in 5 (21% of) US adults are discovering new music on social media. This is well below the global average (32%). It’s also lower than the percentage of US adults who said they discovered new music on social media in a similar survey last year.

About the Data: Findings are based on a November 2021 survey of adults (18+) in 17 markets with sample sizes varying between 511 and 2,628 for each market.