More People Seem Willing to Pay to Stream Movies At Home

Box office admissions in the US and Canada rose last year from their pandemic-induced slump, but survey results [excerpt download page] from Hub Entertainment Research suggest that streaming may cut into ticket sales (and potentially, the cinema ad market).

According to the survey of TV viewers ages 16-74 with broadband at home, 64% would probably or definitely pay $10 to stream a movie at the same time it’s released in theaters, up from 52% who said the same last year. Additionally, 44% would likely pay $20 to a stream a movie when it’s released in theaters, up from 41%, and 40% would likely pay $30, up from 34%.

Last year, Hub Entertainment Research found that a steadily growing proportion of respondents had paid to watch movies at home. More recent survey results from Morning Consult indicate that the top reason why infrequent moviegoers don’t go to the movies more regularly is that they’re more interested in watching movies at home. Moreover, research from the Motion Picture Association reveals that streaming has become the preferred way to watch movies at home.

Aggregators Valued

Separate results from the latest research indicate that for 91% of respondents who use an aggregator such as Roku OS, the ability to access multiple sources through one device makes their experience either a lot (52%) or a little (36%) better. The leading reason for that is that it makes it simple to navigate across and within sources, but others point to the ease of adding new channels and providers, as well as having a single bill for all sources.

Meanwhile, among those who access streaming services through their set-top box, the vast majority say that the integration of SVODs makes their pay-TV subscription either a lot more (48%) or a little more (39%) valuable. This shows up in perceived value, also: 70% of pay-TV subscribers who access streaming services through their set-top box say that their pay-TV subscription represents excellent or good value, compared to 50% of subscribers who don’t watch streaming services via their set-top box.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 1,610 people ages 16-74 who watch at least 1 hour of TV per week and have broadband at home.