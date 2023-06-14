Log In

Podcasters Reportedly Have More Influence on Listeners Than… Influencers

June 14, 2023

Podcast listening continues to grow in the US, with this medium drawing a young, highly-educated, and affluent audience. It turns out that these audiences are highly engaged with podcasts and feel a strong connection with their favorite podcasters, according to a report [pdf] from Vox Media and Magna Global.

The study is based on a survey of more than 2,000 weekly podcast listeners, 79% of whom agree that podcasts are superior to content on social media. This favorability in comparison to social media content is also found elsewhere in the report: for example, respondents tend to believe that podcasts offer more in-depth information and exposure to current topics and conversations than does social media.

Education is a key reason why listeners tune in to podcasts, and this study also finds that self-actualization draws listeners in, with 72% (including 80% of Millennials) saying that they listen to podcasts for this reason.

Listeners are also using podcasts as resources for decision-making, most commonly about self-improvement and health/fitness, but also about business and financial decisions. In each case, they say they’re relying on podcasts to a greater extent than social media for these decisions.

Podcasters as Influencers

In the same way that radio listeners are drawn to DJs and hosts, podcast listeners feel a connection with their favorite podcasters. Almost three-quarters (73%) say that it’s critical for them to get in listening time with their favorite podcasters each week, and 88% consider the time they spend listening to their favorite podcasters as meaningful. Moreover, two-thirds (68%) – including 81% of Millennials – agree that they have a deep connection with their favorite podcasters.

This has the effect of handing influence to podcasters: 9 in 10 listeners agree that listening to podcasts has made them more open to new perspectives and/or topics. And while only about half (49%) say that social media influencers have very or somewhat often changed their mind on something they once believed in, three-quarters say the same about podcasters. This gap is highlighted among adult Gen Zers, Millennials and Gen Xers.

Overall, when asked which media figures’ influence matters most to listeners, 75% share pointed to podcast hosts compared to just 15% for social media influencers and 10% for TV/movie celebrities.

Preferred Ad Types

Two in 3 (68% of) weekly podcast listeners surveyed agree that they pay more attention to podcast ads than ads they come across elsewhere, and half (51%) report having been persuaded by a podcast ad to purchase or try a product/service. Ads are also a medium for discovery, with 77% of listeners saying that podcast ads have exposed them to new products/services they otherwise wouldn’t have known about.

The ad formats that are most preferred by listeners are an entire episode sponsored by a single brand and ads that offer a lot of useful information about the product/service. In fact, the most motivating ad attribute driving listeners to purchase is description of the product/service, with a host’s sincere interest in the podcast/service also of above-average influence.

By comparison, listeners are not as interested in podcast ads that provide promotional codes.

For more, check out the full report here.

