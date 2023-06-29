Consumers’ Entertainment Choices Are Much Broader Than Just Premium Video

Premium video subscriptions are immensely popular in the US, but consumers have far more entertainment sources at their disposal than just video. A recent report [excerpt download page] from Hub Entertainment Research finds that consumers use roughly 13 (12.7) entertainment sources on average, weighted slightly more to non-video (such as social media, gaming, podcasts, etc.; 6.7) than video (6.1) sources.

That’s especially the case for respondents under the age of 35. These consumers use an above-average number of entertainment sources at almost 16 (15.8), but the majority are non-video sources (8.9). This aligns with previous research showing that youth tend to spend more of their screen-based leisure time than their older counterparts with gaming, non-premium video, and social media. In fact, when 18-24-year-olds have an hour to spend, their first choice is more likely to be social media than a major SVOD, according to this latest report..

Meanwhile, survey respondents with kids in the household also use an above-average amount of entertainment sources (16.3), with these also more heavily weighted to non-video (8.8) than premium video (7.5) options.

The survey measured the number of entertainment sources used across 10 categories, ranging from traditional and streaming TV to gaming, streaming music, podcasts, audiobooks, reading, and others.

Close to Half of Entertainment Sources Used Are Considered “Must Haves”

Not all of these sources are considered indispensable: slightly fewer than half are. Respondents overall claimed that 6 of their 12.7 sources on average are “must have” sources that their household couldn’t do without, rather than ones that are “nice to have.”. Once again, that “must have” figure climbed to a higher average among younger respondents (8.0 for those under age 35) and for those with kids in the household (8.3). In each case, “must-haves” represented slightly more than half of all sources used.

In a similar study conducted last year, Spotify ranked highest as a “must have” among users of various entertainment platforms. This year, more than three quarters (77%) of paid Spotify users said they “never” think about canceling it, making this the top service on that metric, ahead of philo (75%), YouTubeTV (73%), Prime (for entertainment; 68%), and PlayStation Plus (67%).

For more, download and excerpt of the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a March survey conducted among 3,000 US entertainment decision-makers ages 18-74 with broadband.