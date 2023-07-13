Subscription Businesses Are Prioritizing These Customer Growth Strategies

More than 4 in 10 US adults now say that they’re overwhelmed by the amount of subscriptions available, and in an uncertain economy, some are cutting back on their subscriptions. Indeed, almost two-thirds (64%) of subscription leaders surveyed [download page] by Chargebee expect an increase in churn this year, and investments to address this issue are growing.

In analyzing its customers’ churn rates in 2021 and 2022, Chargebee did find an increase in most sectors, with the most noticeable being in Media and Entertainment, which experienced an increase from 6.2% in 2021 to 8.1% in 2022.

As such, almost 9 in 10 respondents to Chargebee’s survey are saying that customer retention is now either a higher or an equal priority when compared to customer acquisition. However, about 3 in 10 (29%) continue to lack a published, company-wide churn target. Interestingly, there’s strong confidence in being able to address cancellations, with 82% of respondents feeling that customers cancel for reasons that can be managed. (Past research has shown that a healthy share of at-risk B2C subscribers could be retained with a pause feature.)

Almost one-third (32%) of respondents plan to spend more on retention initiatives this year, more than double the share (14%) who plan to decrease their spending on such efforts. Other areas of focus include technology and tools, for which 51% will increase their investments against 15% decreasing, and predictive analytics, for which 29% will hike their spend versus 18% cutting.

Beyond improving their products, respondents will be prioritizing various customer growth strategies in the year ahead. First and foremost, they are focusing on improving customer support (44%) and improving customer onboarding (36%), while more than one-quarter will turn to freemium try-to-buy subscriptions (28%), incentives and discounts (26%) and win-back customers (26%).

Specifically in terms of retention tactics, subscription businesses will most likely be turning to customer incentives/discounts in the coming year, with automation and tools also on the agenda, as well as preemptively engaging at-risk customers.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a Q2 survey of 318 North American respondents at B2C and B2B subscription-model businesses with more than 50 employees and $5 million in annual revenues.