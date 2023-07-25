Video Podcasts Find an Audience with Gen Z

Video podcasts are becoming more popular with adults, to the extent that they are more commonly consumed by Gen Z adults than audio-only podcasts, according to a recent report [download page] from Morning Consult.

The research examined daily engagement with various forms of media, finding that 11% of US adults overall reported listening to podcasts on a daily basis during the previous month. Gen Z adults hewed close to the average in this regard, with 12% saying they listened to podcasts daily.

But while adults overall were as likely to watch video episodes of podcasts each day (11% reporting doing so), a considerably higher portion of Gen Z adults (17%) said the same. In other words, more Gen Z adults reported watching video episodes of podcasts on a daily basis (17%) than listened to podcasts (12%) with that frequency.

This brings to mind previous Morning Consult research in which Gen Zers were 50% more likely to say they prefer podcasts with (42%) than without (28%) video.

Beyond podcasts, Gen Z adults also show a greater affinity for digital audio formats than the general adult population. Some 12% said they used a live video service each day in the previous month, compared to 9% of adults overall. (This appears to represent an increase in general adult use, though, as an earlier report from Morning Consult had found only 5% of adults reporting daily use of these services.)

Additionally, 15% of Gen Z adults said they listened to an audiobook every day, almost double the proportion (8%) of the full adult sample.

And while adults in general are about as likely to listen to AM/FM radio (27%) as to stream music (28%) on a daily basis, Gen Z adults were more than twice as likely to say that they streamed music (43%) as listened to AM/FM radio (20%) each day.

A similar pattern emerges with respect to video: US adults were slightly more likely to say they watched traditional TV (40%) than a video streaming service (38%) every day, but Gen Z adults were more than 50% more likely to say they watched a video streaming service (46%) than traditional TV (30%) every day.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of roughly 2,200 US adults (18+).